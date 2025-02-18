ioCrops Announces the Launch of Ation to Optimize Labor Costs and Maximize Greenhouse Profits with Data-Driven Solutions

POHANG-SI, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reducing operational costs in greenhouses is a universal goal for all growers. Labor typically represents the largest expense in greenhouse operations, and its efficient management directly impacts profitability. While dramatically reducing labor costs isn’t always feasible, there’s significant room for optimization: making timely decisions about necessary farmwork, matching workers to their most efficient roles, and implementing performance incentives. However, many growers struggle with where to begin this optimization journey.

ioCrops addresses this challenge with Ation, a data-driven labor management system designed to optimize labor practices and improve productivity. "Farmers using Ation have reported up to a 10% improvement in labor efficiency by combining data monitoring with incentive programs," says JinHyung Cho, CEO of ioCrops.

Ation is a simple yet powerful solution designed for greenhouses and farm operations. It consists of a smartphone app for workers, QR codes placed on each growing gutter line, and a web dashboard for managers.

Workers scan QR codes to log their tasks, enabling managers to track real-time progress and analyze task data. By digitizing and visualizing metrics such as task volume, work hours, and work speed, Ation identifies inefficiencies, helping growers achieve more with the same workforce while reducing unnecessary labor waste. "Labor costs are a significant expense for farms, and Ation helps improve efficiency by reducing work losses and boosting productivity," adds JinHyung.

Beyond efficiency, Ation fosters worker engagement. JinHyung explains that enabling data-based incentive programs motivates employees and enhances productivity. JinHyung notes, "Proper labor practices, such as plant structure steering, can sometimes have a greater impact on productivity than climate or irrigation controls. Ation ensures these practices are effectively managed."

Greenhouse growers across North America can now access Ation’s free demo program through ioCrops’ website. Already deployed in Korea, Ation is expanding into other regions, including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Australia, and Turkey.

"We don't restrict service by country," explains JinHyung. "Onboarding and training can be conducted remotely, and we're open to partnering with local companies for closer customer support."

* Official Demo Program Page : https://bit.ly/4hLvHs2

* Key features of Ation : Real-Time Dashboard, Issue Management, Harvest Management, Attendance Management, Performance Evaluation, Work Planning, Remote Instructions.

Website: https://www.iocrops.com/?lang=en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/471e63d6-f8ba-4015-9417-937a719a0b72