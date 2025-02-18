Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach $2,816.4 million, Globally, by 2035 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intraoral Scanners Market by Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and OTHERS) and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "intraoral scanners market" was valued at $969.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2,816.4 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of dental disorders, rise in demand for aesthetic dentistry, and surge in focus on workflow optimization are the major factors that drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market. However, the high cost of intraoral scanners and lack of trained dental practitioners restrain market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in intraoral scanners and high growth potential in emerging countries are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $969.4 Million Market Size in 2035 $2,816.4 Million CAGR 9.3% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Brand, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental disorders

Increase in demand for aesthetic dentistry

Surge in focus on workflow optimization Opportunities Technological advancements in intraoral scanners

High growth potential in emerging countries Restraints High cost of intraoral scanners

Lack of trained dental practitioners

Segment Highlights

The CEREC segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By brand, the CEREC segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the intraoral scanners market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to its strong reputation for providing high-quality, same-day dental restorations with integrated CAD/CAM technology. CEREC's ability to streamline the entire process from scanning to designing and manufacturing crowns, bridges, and other dental appliances has made it a preferred choice among dental professionals.

However, the CS segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2035 owing to its advanced, user-friendly design and high imaging precision, which make it an attractive option for both small and large dental practices. The CS brand's seamless integration with various dental workflows and its affordability compared to other high-end brands drive its widespread adoption.

The hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the intraoral scanners market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large-scale adoption of digital technologies in hospital-based dental departments, where higher patient volumes and the need for advanced diagnostic tools drive demand for intraoral scanners. Hospitals benefit from these devices' ability to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve patient outcomes.

However, the dental clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to increase in adoption of digital dentistry in smaller, independent practices, where intraoral scanners offer significant advantages in terms of improving patient experience and operational efficiency.

Europe held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, Europe held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the intraoral scanners market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This was attributed to high adoption of advanced dental technologies, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support for digital dentistry across European countries. In addition, Europe has a large number of dental professionals and a growing demand for cosmetic and orthodontic procedures, further driving the need for accurate, efficient diagnostic tools like intraoral scanners.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to the rapid expansion of dental healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of oral health in the region. The growing adoption of digital dentistry, fueled by advancements in technology and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, is driving the need for intraoral scanners.

Leading Market Players

3Shape A/S

Condor Technologies NV

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

densys3D

Envista Holdings Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd

Institut Straumann AG

Planmeca Oy

Align Technology, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the intraoral scanners market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

