Brave the Cold: JETOUR T2 Master the Arctic Circle

Chongqing, China , Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 70 degrees north latitude in the Arctic Circle, where temperatures plunge to-30°C, the harsh environment provides the ultimate test for vehicle performance. The challenging terrain further intensifies the rigorous test of vehicle features. The Jetour T2 has set a new benchmark for light off-road SUVs with its advanced engineering.





The extreme cold of the Arctic poses a formidable challenge to auto systems, especially when temperatures drop to -30°C. Ensuring steady operation under such conditions is a critical measure of reliability. The JETOUR T2 excelled in these harsh environments, with its showcasing engine reliable operation and rapid startups unaffected by the frigid climate. Key systems, including the power system, electrical system, and thermal circulation system, responded swiftly and operated smoothly, ensuring a seamless driving experience. In extreme cold, the performance of the air conditioning system is particularly crucial. The T2’s air conditioning system effectively heated the cabin, quickly raising the interior temperature to a comfortable level despite the severe conditions, maintaining a warm and cozy environment. Confronting the Arctic’s unforgiving cold, the JETOUR T2 showcased remarkable adaptability.

In the elk test, the icy surface, riddled with potholes and bumps caused by salt and bubbles, created dramatic changes in friction coefficients, making it easy for vehicles to deviate from their intended trajectory. Despite these challenges, the JETOUR T2 maintained exceptional handling performance and stability, thanks to its XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system. During driving, if any wheel slips, the system swiftly adjusts, accurately redistributing power to the wheels with traction, ensuring the vehicle continues to move steadily forward. In scenarios where obstacles suddenly appear or the driver executes an emergency maneuver, the 4WD system and differential lock respond instantaneously, optimizing power output and torque distribution. This allows the T2 to maintain stability during high-speed evasive actions, avoiding skidding or losing control. As a result, the T2 achieved outstanding performance even in extreme test conditions, demonstrating remarkable driving stability and control.

In the extreme conditions of the Arctic Circle—characterized by low temperatures, high humidity, and rugged terrain—the JETOUR T2 overcame numerous challenges with its strong power system and XWD technology. It demonstrated reliable driving stability and outstanding off-road capability, excelling in even the harshest environments. This remarkable performance not only highlights the T2's advanced engineering but also reinforces JETOUR's confidence and technological strength in its journey toward globalization.



