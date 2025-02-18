Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Date today - return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares

Hamilton, Bermuda. February 18, 2025.



The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-distribution consisting of USD 2.0 per share in return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares as of today relating to the fourth quarter of 2024. The return of capital will be paid on February 27, 2025 and the BW LPG shares will be transferred on February 26, 2025. Shareholders will receive one BW LPG share for every four Avance Gas shares they hold, with any fractions rounded down. As a result, fractional shares will not be settled in the form of BW LPG shares.



