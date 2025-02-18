Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 18, 2025

Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Avance Gas AS and Board member of Avance Gas Holding Ltd, has on February 17, exercised his remaining 150,000 share options at terms described in attachments.

The stock options have been cash settled with the difference of the Adjusted Strike Price and the closing price at OSE on February 17, 2025.

Following the exercise, Mr Kalleklev has no further share options in Avance Gas Holding Ltd. but holds 50,000 shares.

Please see the attached form for notification and public disclosure of transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Analyst Contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, Chief Financial Officer of Avance Gas

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Media Contact: Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

