At MWC, InterDigital to Showcase Innovations and AI Applications Driving Network Evolution and the Growth of Media Delivered over Wireless

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital innovation in wireless, video, and AI plays an important role in empowering new network capabilities and diverse video experiences. At Mobile World Congress 2025, InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, will showcase innovations and collaborations that are enhancing and improving the ways we communicate and consume media.

Located at Hall 5 Stand 5C51, InterDigital will showcase cutting-edge research and industry collaborations, placing a spotlight on the 6G potential for the integration of sensing data and AI with wireless communications, future-looking immersive video experiences and solutions to mitigate energy consumption across devices, and tangible applications of AI to enhance and improve the diversity of content and services delivered over wireless.

“We are proud to return to MWC to showcase the innovation and expertise of our engineers and begin to imagine the exciting experiences and opportunities our innovations will empower,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “In this stage of technology evolution, as we leverage the efficiencies of AI and innovate solutions to support the growth and diversity of media delivered over wireless networks, InterDigital is at the forefront of innovation that is both enhancing our communications and unlocking new wireless services and capabilities.”

InterDigital Innovation: Empowering Network Evolution and Media over Wireless

Future of Immersive Sports Entertainment

Spotlighting InterDigital innovation supporting the delivery of immersive video for XR spatial experiences, particularly for immersive sports, this demo will showcase the best 2D HDR video quality for live events, the delivery of haptic feedback to enhance immersive content, and advancements in the delivery of volumetric video to support deeper engagement with the content. InterDigital is a long-time contributor to MPEG Immersive Standards and collaborates with industry partners like Philips on HDR and V3C codecs and with Interhaptics on haptic standard development.



Smartphone Energy Savings with AI-enabled PVR

The growth in smart phone energy consumption is shaped by a surge in devices with larger and brighter screens, higher battery capacity, and increased storage, primarily driven by consumer preferences. This demo applies AI expertise to InterDigital’s Pixel Value Reduction (PVR) solution, traditionally applied to televisions, to save energy on a smart phone, without altering the quality of the video experience.



Integrated Sensing and Communication

Leveraging InterDigital’s expertise in Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC), a key 6G building block, this demo will show how ISAC-enabled 6G networks, supported by AI, can empower an autonomous robot’s seamless navigation through a smart factory environment, avoiding collisions with objects in its path. ISAC leverages sensing data from base stations and user devices to detect a wide range of factors to deliver optimal service.



Dynamic AI-Enabled Sensing

A critical feature of 6G is the integration and use of AI everywhere in the network to manage, predict, and solve a wide variety of problems. This demo, presented in collaboration with Keysight, will showcase a sensing solution that leverages existing 3GPP signals to reveal how AI enhances sensing accuracy and functionality while adapting to dynamic environments. The combination of AI and sensing will unlock a broad range of new use cases for the upcoming 6G era.



Split Squeeze Computing for AI

As a growing number of AI applications involve sensors that generate real-time data intended to be consumed by AI programs, they must balance conflicting metrics like latency, bandwidth, power demands, accuracy, and scalability to achieve optimal performance. InterDigital will showcase split squeeze computing, an innovative technique that partitions the AI/ML model into two distinct components that run concurrently on the local device and the remote server to better balance the AI needs. This approach can optimize AI applications deployed at scale, balancing acceptable latency with reasonable power consumption for a variety of devices that leverage AI.



Elsewhere at MWC, InterDigital will lead a stage presentation to further amplify the impact of our research and innovation.

On the Turing Stage in Hall 6, InterDigital’s Valérie Allié, Media Services Senior Director, will deliver a presentation as part of the Moonshot Minds session on Thursday, March 6th at 11:15. Learn more here.



You can visit InterDigital at Mobile World Congress Barcelona at Hall 5 Booth 5C51. Register to attend Mobile World Congress here.

