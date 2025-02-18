RFID in Healthcare Business Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030 - Increased Value for Hospitals, Clinics and Labs from Smart Labeling and Smart Cabinets Enabled by RFID

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for RFID in Healthcare was valued at US$6.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry by providing a robust solution for tracking and managing medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and patient information. RFID systems use electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects, offering a high level of accuracy and efficiency.
In healthcare settings, RFID tags are used to monitor the location and status of critical medical assets, ensuring that equipment is readily available when needed and reducing instances of loss or theft. Additionally, RFID technology enhances inventory management of pharmaceuticals by enabling real-time tracking of medication stocks, which helps in preventing shortages and ensuring the timely administration of drugs.
The integration of RFID technology into healthcare processes has significantly improved patient care and operational efficiency.
Driven by its ability to offer safe and superior solutions to manage critical and sensitive data for end users, RFID is currently being used by various healthcare service providers. For instance, RFID wristbands are used for patient identification, ensuring that patients receive the correct treatments and medications. These wristbands can be scanned to quickly access a patient's medical history, reducing errors and improving the speed of care delivery.
Furthermore, RFID systems are employed to streamline surgical procedures by tracking surgical instruments, thus preventing the occurrence of retained surgical items. The technology also supports infection control measures by monitoring the sterilization status of medical tools and ensuring compliance with hygiene protocols. This ability to automate and verify numerous aspects of healthcare operations enhances the overall quality and safety of patient care.
The growth in the RFID in healthcare market is driven by several factors, including advancements in RFID technology, the increasing need for efficient healthcare management systems, and rising regulatory requirements for patient safety. Technological innovations have made RFID systems more affordable and easier to implement, broadening their adoption across various healthcare facilities. The growing emphasis on reducing medical errors and improving patient outcomes has led to greater investment in RFID solutions.
Additionally, regulatory bodies are mandating stricter tracking and management of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, which is further propelling the demand for RFID technology. The surge in the number of patients and the need for efficient workflow management in hospitals and clinics are also significant drivers. Moreover, RFID is also being adopted on account of its role in robust tracking systems for managing medical supplies and ensuring patient safety.
