AI in Computer Vision Industry Research 2025-2030: Market Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Components, Technology Trends, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Regional Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report on the AI Computer Vision Market from 2025 to 2030 provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, forecasts, trends, and key players. The report covers various aspects of the AI Computer Vision market, including market forecasts, key components, technology trends, applications, industry verticals, and regional analysis.

The report covers various applications of AI Computer Vision, including quality assurance & inspection, measurement, identification, predictive maintenance, and positioning & guidance. Each application segment is analyzed for its market size, growth rate, and key trends.

The report provides insights into the adoption of AI Computer Vision across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, security & surveillance, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation & logistics.

The report analyzes the AI Computer Vision market by region, including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Each region is analyzed for its market size, growth rate, and key trends.

Select Report Findings:

Market Size and Growth: The global AI Computer Vision market is expected to grow from $56.4 billion in 2025 to $117.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for AI-powered vision systems, advancements in deep learning, and the rise of smart surveillance and autonomous vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AI in Computer Vision

2.1.1 Image and Video Processing

2.1.2 Conversational User Interface

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence and Super Intelligence

2.3 AI and Computer Vision Market Predictions

2.4 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.5 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.6 Market Opportunity and Challenges Analysis

2.6.1 Market Opportunities

2.6.2 Market Challenge Analysis

2.7 Value Chain Analysis

2.7.1 AI Companies

2.7.2 IoT Companies

2.7.3 AI Analytics Providers

2.7.4 Semiconductor Companies

2.7.5 End Users

2.8 Pricing Analysis

2.9 HTS Code 854231

2.10 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

2.11 AI Public Policy Issues

3.0 AI in Computer Vision Technology and App Analysis

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Cognitive Robots

3.1.2 IoT Devices and Systems

3.1.3 Vision Camera Technology

3.1.4 Hardware Component

3.1.5 AI Software and Platform

3.2 IoT Device Ecosystem: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

3.2.1 Wearable Devices

3.2.2 Medical Devices

3.2.3 Smart Appliances

3.2.4 Security Devices

3.2.5 Industrial Machines

3.2.6 In-Vehicle Devices

3.2.7 Military Devices

3.2.8 Agriculture-Specific Devices

3.2.9 Video Communication Devices

3.3 Machine Learning Models

3.3.1 Deep Learning

3.3.2 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.3.3 Reinforcement Learning

3.3.4 Machine Learning APIs

3.3.4.1 IBM Watson API

3.3.4.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

3.3.4.3 Google Prediction API

3.3.4.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

3.3.4.5 BigML

3.3.4.6 AT&T Speech API

3.3.4.7 Wit.ai

3.3.4.8 AlchemyAPI

3.3.4.9 Diffbot

3.3.4.10 PredictionIO

3.3.4.11 General Application Environment

3.4 Artificial Neural Network

3.5 Emotion AI Analysis

3.5.1 Facial Detection APIs

3.5.2 Text Recognition APIs

3.5.3 Speech Recognition APIs

3.6 Edge Computing and 5G Networks

3.7 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.8 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.9 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.10 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.11 Predictive 3D Design

3.12 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.12.1 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.13 AI Application Delivery Platforms

3.14 AIaaS and MLaaS

3.15 Enterprise Adoption, External Investment and Productivity

3.15.1 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

3.15.2 AI Drive Productivity Gains through 2025

3.16 Application and Industry Vertical Analysis

3.17 Use Case Analysis

3.17.1 Vulcan Safer Workplace Solution

3.17.2 ADLINK Weld Defect Detection

3.17.3 Retail Customer Behavior Tracking

3.17.4 Image Segmentation in Public Health

3.17.5 Object Recognition in Automotive Industry

4.0 AI in Computer Vision Company Analysis

4.1 Nvidia

4.2 Intel

4.3 Microsoft

4.4 IBM

4.5 Qualcomm

4.6 Amazon Inc.

4.7 Xilinx

4.8 Google

4.9 Facebook (Meta)

4.10 AMD

4.11 Graphcore

4.12 Leap Motion

4.13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.14 Baidu Inc.

4.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.16 H2O.ai

4.17 ARM Limited

4.18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.19 Siemens AG

4.20 Apple Inc.

4.21 General Electric

4.22 ABB Ltd.

4.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.24 AB Electrolux

4.25 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

4.26 SparkCognition Inc.

4.27 Rethink Robotics

4.28 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.29 Panasonic Corporation

4.30 Nuance Communications Inc.

4.31 motion.ai

4.32 Buddy

4.33 PointGrab Ltd.

4.34 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

4.35 Leap Motion Inc.

4.36 Atmel Corporation

4.37 Texas Instruments Inc.

4.38 Omron Adept Technology

4.39 AIBrian Inc.

4.40 Brighterion Inc.

4.41 General Vision Inc.

4.42 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.43 iRobot Corp.

4.44 Presenso

4.45 Creative Virtual

4.46 Groq

4.47 Basler

4.48 Hailo

4.49 Ceva Inc.

4.50 Groopic

4.51 Algolux

4.52 Athena Security

4.53 Lionbridge AI

4.54 Vizseek

4.55 CureMetrix

4.56 TriVision

4.57 Robotic Vision Technologies

4.58 AMP Robotics

4.59 ZIVID

4.60 Inspekto

5.0 AI in Computer Vision Market Outlook and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

5.1 Aggregate Global Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

5.1.1 Market by Machine Learning Model

5.1.2 Market by Use Case

5.1.3 Market by Key Components

5.1.4 Market by Technology

5.1.5 Market by Function

5.1.6 Market by Applications

5.1.7 Market by Industry Verticals

5.1.8 Market by Region

5.1.9 North America Market Forecast

5.2 USA Market Forecast

5.3 Canada Market Forecast

5.4 Germany Market Forecast

5.5 France Market Forecast

5.6 United Kingdom Market Forecast

5.7 Italy Market Forecast

5.8 Spain Market Forecast

5.9 Russia Market Forecast

5.10 China Market Forecast

5.11 Japan Market Forecast

5.12 South Korea Market Forecast

5.13 India Market Forecast

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government

