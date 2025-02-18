Analgesics Global Strategic Research Report 2025: Perfect Therapeutic Options to Solve Mild to Crippling Pain - Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analgesics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Analgesics was valued at US$53.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$72.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The use of analgesics has evolved significantly over the years, driven by advances in medical research and an increasing understanding of pain mechanisms. New formulations and delivery methods, such as extended-release tablets and transdermal patches, have improved the efficacy and convenience of pain management. Additionally, the development of combination drugs that incorporate multiple analgesics into a single dose has enhanced pain relief outcomes by targeting different pain pathways simultaneously.

However, the widespread use of analgesics, particularly opioids, has led to significant public health challenges, including the opioid crisis, characterized by high rates of addiction and overdose. This has prompted a shift towards finding safer, non-addictive pain relief options, such as the development of new NSAIDs with fewer gastrointestinal side effects and increased research into non-pharmacological therapies.



The growth in the analgesics market is driven by several factors. Advancements in drug delivery systems have made analgesics more effective and user-friendly, with innovations like patient-controlled analgesia pumps and wearable drug delivery devices gaining popularity. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis and cancer, which often require long-term pain management, has also fueled demand for analgesics. Additionally, an aging global population is contributing to increased consumption of these medications, as older adults are more likely to experience chronic pain conditions. Consumer behavior trends show a growing preference for over-the-counter analgesics for quick and accessible pain relief, further boosting market growth.

Moreover, increased healthcare spending and greater access to medical care in developing regions are expanding the market's reach. Pharmaceutical companies are also investing heavily in research and development to create new analgesics with better safety profiles and effectiveness, responding to the growing demand for safer alternatives to traditional painkillers. These factors collectively underscore the dynamic and expanding nature of the analgesics market.





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Growing Incidence of Cancer and the Associated Pain to Drive the Analgesics Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Advancements in Design and Delivery of Analgesic Drugs

Development of Safer Opioids with More Safer Profiles

Drug Pipeline with Efficacious Drugs

OTC Analgesics Market to Witness Fastest Growth

Topical Analgesics Market Holds Significant Share

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

A Few Novel Analgesic Products under Development

E-commerce Platforms Strengthen Pharmaceutical Distribution in Crisis Period

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval

Increasing Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drive the Analgesics Market

