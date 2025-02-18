Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Report 2025, with Key Players Sisco Research Laboratories, Kenya Chemical Company, Biotechnology Hub Africa, Central Drug House, Labchem, Kobian & Brenntag

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market | Forecast, Outlook, Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Companies, Share, Revenue & Value: Market Forecast by Countries, By Manufacturing Process, By Primary Function And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate market in Africa is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in agriculture and sustainability efforts. Projects like Angola's $300 million Smallholder Agricultural Transformation (PROTAF), supported by the World Bank, aim to shift subsistence farming to climate-resilient methods. Additionally, Egypt's development of 52 new water treatment plants in 2023, adding 418 million m/year in capacity, has further boosted demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in the region.



Africa's Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024-2030F. The projected growth is underpinned by robust investments from both government and private sectors, aimed at driving advancements within the agriculture and chemical industries. Notably, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) seeks to promote economic growth through agriculture-led initiatives, while the 10-Year African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan targets an increase in fertilizer usage from 18 kg/ha (in 2020) to 54 kg/ha.



Additionally, international efforts, such as the G20 initiative supporting industrialization in Africa, aim to enhance agricultural productivity by strengthening industrial capabilities and optimizing value chains. Complementing these initiatives is the Africa Water Vision for 2025, which focuses on ensuring water security and improving agricultural infrastructure. Together, these developments provide a favourable environment for the adoption of advanced magnesium nitrate hexahydrate solutions across Africa.

Report Segmentation

By Manufacturing Process

By Manufacturing process, nitro magnesite segment dominates the Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Industry on the back of the rising demand for magnesium nitrate as a fertilizer in agriculture since it is efficient in delivering essential nutrients such as nitrogen and magnesium. Africa's expanding agricultural sector, fueled by population growth and the need for increased food production, further amplifies this demand.

By Primary Functions

In 2023, the Solubilizing Agent held the largest revenue share in the market, driven by strong agricultural demand as a fertilizer. Its water solubility is essential for plant nutrient absorption. This trend is expected to continue, supported by expanding agricultural activities and a growing focus on sustainable farming practices that rely on soluble fertilizers.

By Applications

In 2023, Additives held the largest revenue share in the market, driven by strong agricultural demand as fertilizer enhancers to improve nutrient absorption. These additives provide key nutrients like nitrogen and magnesium, promoting healthier plant growth and sustaining their market position.

By Countries

The demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is expanding more in South Africa due to its extensive use in agriculture. With an expanding population and shrinking arable land, there is a growing need for efficient methods of crop production.

Key Report Features:

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

3.1 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues & Volume, 2020-2030F

3.2 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Porter's Five Forces



4 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Trends



6 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

6.1 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

6.2 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Manufacturing Process, 2023 & 2030F

6.3 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Primary Function, 2023 & 2030F

6.4 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Application, 2023 & 2030F

6.5 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Key Performance Indicators

6.6 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Opportunity Assessment

6.7 South Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Import Analysis



7 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

7.1 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

7.2 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Manufacturing Process, 2023 & 2030F

7.3 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Primary Function, 2023 & 2030F

7.4 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Application, 2023 & 2030F

7.5 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Key Performance Indicators

7.6 Egypt Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Opportunity Assessment



8 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

8.1 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

8.2 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Manufacturing Process, 2023 & 2030F

8.3 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Primary Function, 2023 & 2030F

8.4 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Application, 2023 & 2030F

8.5 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Key Performance Indicators

8.6 Nigeria Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Opportunity Assessment



9 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

9.1 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

9.2 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Manufacturing Process, 2023 & 2030F

9.3 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Primary Function, 2023 & 2030F

9.4 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Application, 2023 & 2030F

9.5 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Key Performance Indicators

9.6 Morocco Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Opportunity Assessment



10 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

10.1 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

10.2 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Manufacturing Process, 2023 & 2030F

10.3 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Primary Function, 2023 & 2030F

10.4 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Application, 2023 & 2030F

10.5 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Key Performance Indicators

10.6 Kenya Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Opportunity Assessment



11 Rest of Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Overview

11.1 Rest of Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F



12 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market - Competitive Landscape

12.1 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2023

12.2 Africa Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating and Technical Parameters



13 Company Profiles

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Kenya Chemical Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck (Pty) Ltd

Biotechnology Hub Africa (PTY)

Central Drug House Pvt Ltd

Essential Products

Labchem (Pty) Ltd

Kobian (Kenya) Ltd.

Brenntag

14 Key Strategic Recommendations



