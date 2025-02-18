Find Out in FMI’s Survey Why Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administrations Are Prioritizing Cathodic Protection

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry estimates, the cathodic protection market size is projected to grow from USD 5,101.4 million in 2025 to USD 8,469.2 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Cathodic protection is used by small to heavy industries to control and mitigate the effects of corrosion. Therefore, the oil & gas, water & wastewater, and processing plants among others are key consumers of protection products and services.

East Asia accounts for a prominent share of the global cathodic protection market, which is led by China. The region accounts for collective industry value worth more than USD 9 trillion. The region is anticipated to gain 160 bps points throughout the forecast period.

According to FMI, corrosion damage accounts for between 3% and 5% of the gross national product (GNP) of industrialized nations. An improved choice of corrosion prevention strategies, such as cathodic protection, is predicted to save one-third of the typical economy's annual cost of USD 300 Billion caused by metal corrosion.

Furthermore, with increasing global cost of corrosion, the need for technologies related to its prevention is rising at a significant rate. For the prevention of any catastrophic events in industries, corrosion prevention and control are essential. Cathodic protection is a globally used technique to control the corrosion of a metal surface in harsh environments.

Owing to its high efficiency and reliability, the cathodic protection market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for corrosion prevention technologies to minimize the direct cost of corrosion. The cathodic protection market holds around 12-18% of the global corrosion protection market share.

Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d36353236

Top Trend Spurring Sales in the Cathodic Protection Market

• High Demand for Industrial Production Index

The industrial production index (IPI) measures the output from manufacturing, mining, electric, and other industries, which are some of the key downstream segments in the market. Growing output from these industries leads to a higher demand for corrosion protection services for existing infrastructure, as well as new construction to increase the productivity of processing plants.

Industrial production index is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period, which would lead to the creation of numerous growth opportunities for manufacturers present in the cathodic protection market.

Which Factors Are Hampering Sales In The Global Cathodic Protection Market?

The existing workforce serving the cathodic protection market, especially in today’s developed world, is aging quickly, and the replacement rate has been comparatively slow. Rendering of services related to cathodic protection requires a highly skilled workforce with adequate knowledge, training, and experience.

There is no glam quotient attached to the sector, and attracting fresh talent may prove to be a complex task for the industry. Lack of skilled human resources available to serve the market may restrain growth to a certain extent. The industry would need to develop partnerships and step up on-the-job training efforts to induct fresh hands into the sector.





Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Growing emphasis on corrosion prevention in aging infrastructure

Rising investments in the oil & gas sector for corrosion control

Increasing adoption of smart monitoring in cathodic protection systems

Stringent regulatory compliance and environmental safety measures

Challenges related to awareness and skilled workforce shortages



Increasing Corrosion Prevention Needs in Aging Infrastructure

Aging infrastructure, particularly in developed economies, has heightened the demand for cathodic protection solutions. Many pipelines, bridges, and marine structures are susceptible to corrosion due to prolonged exposure to harsh environmental conditions. Governments and industries are actively investing in advanced corrosion control technologies to prevent structural failures and minimize maintenance costs.

The need for infrastructure rehabilitation is particularly prominent in regions such as North America and Western Europe, where aging pipelines and transportation networks require immediate intervention. Cathodic protection systems offer a cost-effective solution to extend the lifespan of these assets while reducing overall repair expenditures.

Expanding Oil & Gas Sector Driving Demand for Corrosion Control

The oil & gas industry is one of the largest consumers of cathodic protection systems, given the extensive network of pipelines and storage facilities that require corrosion prevention. As global energy demand continues to rise, investments in new pipeline projects and offshore drilling operations have surged, further driving the need for reliable corrosion control solutions.

The increasing adoption of sacrificial anode and impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) systems in oil refineries and petrochemical plants is expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, stringent regulations mandating corrosion prevention measures in the oil & gas sector will further propel demand for cathodic protection technologies.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Monitoring in CP Systems

Advancements in digital technologies have paved the way for smart monitoring systems in cathodic protection. The integration of sensors and IoT-enabled solutions allows real-time monitoring of corrosion rates and system performance, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.

Smart monitoring solutions enable predictive maintenance, allowing industries to address potential corrosion issues before they escalate into major failures. This technological shift is gaining traction across industries such as marine, infrastructure, and oil & gas, contributing to the widespread adoption of cathodic protection systems.

“Industry analysts highlight that the growing demand for corrosion control solutions, coupled with technological advancements, will significantly drive market expansion. The increasing focus on environmental safety and regulatory compliance will further encourage industries to invest in advanced cathodic protection solutions.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Browse Full Report Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cathodic-protection-market

Key Takeaways by Region

Strong focus on aging infrastructure rehabilitation and oil & gas pipeline expansion.

Rising investments in offshore oil & gas projects driving demand for corrosion control.

Increasing regulatory compliance mandates for corrosion prevention in industrial infrastructure.

Growing adoption of cathodic protection in energy and transportation sectors.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling demand for corrosion control solutions.

Expanding marine and shipbuilding industries contributing to market growth.

Surge in oil & gas exploration activities boosting cathodic protection adoption.







Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Safety Measures

Regulatory agencies worldwide are implementing stringent guidelines to ensure the effective prevention of corrosion-related failures in critical infrastructure. Compliance with industry standards such as NACE (National Association of Corrosion Engineers) and API (American Petroleum Institute) is becoming mandatory for asset owners across various sectors.

Environmental safety concerns associated with pipeline leaks and marine corrosion have led to increased adoption of cathodic protection systems. Industries are prioritizing sustainable corrosion control solutions to minimize environmental risks and ensure operational safety.

Limited Awareness and Skilled Workforce Shortages

Despite the benefits of cathodic protection, limited awareness among end-users remains a challenge. Many industries lack knowledge about the advantages of sacrificial anode and impressed current systems, leading to slower adoption rates.

Additionally, the shortage of skilled professionals proficient in cathodic protection installation and maintenance is another restraint. Addressing this gap through training programs and industry collaborations will be crucial in accelerating market adoption.

Cathodic Protection Market Key Players

Aegion Corporation

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd

Cathodic Protection Co Ltd

CMP Europe

Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Imenco AS

James Fisher

MATCOR, Inc

Rising Demand for Corrosion Control Solutions in Oil & Gas Pipelines

The increasing focus on infrastructure longevity and environmental protection is driving the demand for corrosion control solutions in the oil & gas industry. With expanding pipeline networks worldwide, cathodic protection systems play a crucial role in preventing leaks and extending asset lifespan.

Governments and energy companies are prioritizing investments in corrosion prevention technologies to ensure pipeline integrity and reduce the risk of environmental hazards.

Regional Analysis

The cathodic protection market exhibits diverse growth patterns across different regions:

North America & Western Europe: Established markets with high regulatory compliance and infrastructure rehabilitation needs.

Established markets with high regulatory compliance and infrastructure rehabilitation needs. Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Rapidly expanding oil & gas sectors fueling demand for corrosion control.

Rapidly expanding oil & gas sectors fueling demand for corrosion control. East Asia & South Asia & Pacific: Industrial growth and urban expansion driving market opportunities.



As industries continue to emphasize corrosion prevention strategies, the cathodic protection market is poised for significant expansion in the coming decade.

Discover Comprehensive Insights into Electrical & Heavy Machinery Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/electrical-and-heavy-machinery

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Anodes

Power Supplies

Junction Boxes

Test Stations

Remote Monitors

Coating

Instrumentation

Others

Services Inspection Design & Construction Maintenance



By Application:

Pipelines

Storage Facilities

Processing Plants

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

Bridges

Airports

Fuelling Systems

Metros

Building

Others



By Type:

Galvanic (Sacrificial Anodes)

Impressed Current

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/11/13/2980500/0/en/Global-Cathodic-Protection-Market-Set-to-Reach-USD-7-64-Billion-by-2033-Driven-by-Increased-Infrastructure-Investments-and-Technological-Advancements-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

By 2033, the global market for size air quality monitoring equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach a worth of USD 13.3 billion.

In 2025, the size of the global asphalt pavers market is anticipated to reach USD 2,526.5 million. Global sales are expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR, reaching a market value of USD 3,886.3 million by 2035.

The global compact construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 48.2 billion by that year.

It is projected that the worldwide electric motor market growth would be valued at USD 141.6 billion in 2024 and USD 268.2 billion in 2034. By 2034, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The hand tools market demand is anticipated to grow at an average CAGR of 5.7%. By 2035, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 26,897.1 Million.

The agricultural equipment market sales is expected to reach a total of around USD 171.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2023.

The global commercial kitchen ventilation system market sales is expected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2033, up from USD 11.73 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

By 2033, the global power device analyzer market sales is expected to be worth USD 778.5 million. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to have a modest CAGR of 5.2%.

The global crane market demand is expected to reach USD 67.6 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033.

The India power tools industry size is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR. Total industrial value is expected to rise from USD 686.0 million in 2023 to USD 1,563.1 million in 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube