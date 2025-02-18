Smart Labels Market Global Forecast to 2029: RFID, NFC & IoT Integration Driving Smart Labels Market Expansion - A $17.33 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Labels Market by Technology, Application, End-Use and Component - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the smart labels market by technology, (RFID labels, EAS labels, NFC labels, sensing labels, and others), by application, (retail & inventory tracking, perishable goods, electronic & IT assets, pallet tracking, equipment, and others), by end-use industry (FMCG, logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and other end-use industries), by component (batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, memories, and others) and by region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the smart labels market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product launches, acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the smart labels market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the smart labels market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The smart labels market size is projected to grow from USD 11.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The smart labels market has a promising future due to these labels utilizing RFID, QR codes, and NFC tags. They provide interactive and web-based solutions that provide information about the products' quality, improve overall visibility, and promote full tracking. Smart labels have a traceability feature using a unique ID, which allows the various stakeholders to follow the products' life cycle to provide information on procurement and avoid gray market infringement. Consumer awareness leads to more awareness of the origin of products and their attributes, which leads to the adoption of such technologies.







NFC tags are projected to be the second largest segment by technology in smart labels market



NFC technology allows two devices to communicate wirelessly and non-intrusively, which is essential for the retail, health, and transportation sectors. NFC tags are used by retailers for purposes of improving customers' shopping experience through activation of their mobile phones, where the customers can gain access the information on the products they are purchasing, check on the genuineness of the products, and engage with the retailers directly on their shopping preferences. The expansion of NFC tags in areas such as contactless payment, inventory tracking, and anti-counterfeiting emphasizes the need for NFC. With industries focusing more on digital and customer concerns, the market requires NFC-based solutions.



FMCG is projected to be the third largest segment by end-use industry in smart labels market



FMCG is the third-largest end-use industry in the smart labels market due to the high demand of FMCG industries for smart inventory tracking, improved consumer interaction, and product identification. As the products of FMCG have a short product life cycle, most businesses utilize the smart label to track their products, thus reducing losses, minimizing losses, and restocking on time. Smart labels also help to trace and authenticate the origin of products, particularly in high-value FMCG products, as the frequency of counterfeits remains high, much to the consumer's demand for more sustainability and ethical standards. Smart labels can be integrated with the sector's needs based on scalability and cost performance, thus increasing its market demands and enhancing the position of the FMCG industry.



Microprocessors is the third largest segment by component in smart labels market during forecast region



Microprocessors are the third largest component segment in the smart labels market because they facilitate processing, storing, as well as communicating information within smart label systems. These components are at the core of smart labels, through enabling technologies such as RFID, NFC, and sensing labels. Some of the key operations that microprocessors make it easy for labels to carry out include real-time tracking, temperature tracking of perishable items, and refreshed displays for interactiveness. Their integration enables the improvements of automation in inventory and wholesales, which is crucial for business sectors ranging from retail to healthcare and logistics. The increasing number of complicated labelling operations like secure data encryption and multi-password systems which require more than two points of control also increases the need for microprocessors.



Asia Pacific accounts for the second-largest share in smart labels market by region



Retail, FMCG, and logistics industries are some of the fastest-growing industries in Asia Pacific, driving demand for smart labels and their uses in improving supply chain visibility, managing stock, and engaging consumers. Another factor is Asia Pacific's importance in electronics manufacturing since some of the important components of smart labels, such as RFID tags and microprocessors are available at comparatively low costs in this region. The growth of e-commerce across emerging markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia has intensified the demands for effective tracking and authentication systems that propel the smart labels market.

Competitive Landscape

Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), and others are covered in the smart labels market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the smart labels market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth of e-commerce), restraints (High cost of smart label technology), opportunities (Integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with smart labels), and challenges (Data privacy and security challenges).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the smart labels market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the smart labels market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart labels market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others in the smart labels market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Labels Market

Smart Labels Market, by Technology

Smart Labels Market, by Component

Smart Labels Market, by Application

Smart Labels Market, by End-use Industry

North America: Smart Labels Market, by Technology & Country

Smart Labels Market, by Key Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Protection Against Theft, Loss, and Counterfeiting

Lack of Human Intervention

Single Products Can be Used Instead of Multiple Technologies

Reduced Tracking Time

Increasing Retail Sales to Accelerate Smart Labels Market Growth

Restraints

Lack of Standards

Technical Limitations

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Logistics

Technological Advancements in Printed Electronics

Introduction of New Technologies Such as Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

Huge Opportunities in Healthcare, Automotive, and Chemical Sectors

Reliable and Easy Real-Time Tracking

Challenges

Reflection and Absorption of Rf Signals by Metallic and Liquid Objects

High Initial Cost

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Printed BLE Labels Battery-Free BLE Labels RFID Temperature Sensing Labels

Complementary Technologies Miniaturized and Flexible RFID Tags Cloud Connectivity in Smart Labels Thermochromic Inks



Case Study Analysis

Avery Dennison's Directlink Boosts Consumer Engagement for Mineral Fusion Company

Invengo RFID Solution Enhances Supply Chain Efficiency for Fashion Apparel Brand in China

Avery Dennison and Amazon Transform Retail with RFID-Powered Just Walk Out Technology

Smart Labels Market, by Technology

RFID Labels - Versatile Role in Diverse Applications to Drive Market

EAS Labels - Technological Advancements and Rise of E-Commerce to Augment Market

NFC Tags - Proliferation of Smartphones Equipped with NFC Capabilities Propel Market

Sensing Labels - High Demand from Pharmaceuticals and Cold Chain Logistics to Drive Market

Dynamic Display Labels - Increasing Awareness Toward Sustainability and Real-Time Updates to Drive Market

Smart Labels Market, by Component

Batteries - Expansion of E-Commerce to Drive Market

Transceivers -Push Toward IoT Adoption Across Industries to Drive Market

Microprocessors -Growing Demand for Logistics to Propel Market

Memories - Increasing Complexities in Industries to Drive Market

Smart Labels Market, by Application

Retail & Inventory Tracking - Increasing Adoption of Technologies Such as RFID to Drive Market

Perishable Goods -Transforming Perishable Goods Tracking and Reducing Food Waste to Drive Market

Electronics & IT Assets - Growing Adoption of Remote Work and Hybrid Models to Propel Market

Pallet Tracking - Growth of E-Commerce to Drive Market

Equipment - Increasing Need for Real-Time Visibility to Propel Market

Smart Labels Market, by End-use Industry

Logistics -High Demand from Amazon and DHL to Drive Market

Retail -Walmart's RFID Initiative to Drive Market

FMCG - Counterfeit Products Challenges for FMCG Brands to Propel Market

Healthcare -Increasing Risk of Counterfeit Drugs and Aging Population to Drive Market

Automotive -Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Propel Market

Manufacturing - Integration of IoT and Industry 4.0 Technologies to Augment Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sato Holdings Corporation

Brady Corporation

UPM

Toppan Holdings Inc.

3M

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Alien Technology

Other Players

Taylor Corporation

All4Labels Global Packaging Group

Omni Systems

Molex

Multi-Color Corporation

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

MPI Label Systems

Schreiner Group

Oprfid Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sag Securitag Assembly Group Co. Ltd

Chengdu Mind IoT Technology Co. Ltd.

Omnia Technologies

Inovar

GA International Inc.

Identis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afip7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment