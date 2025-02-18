The News Forum – Exclusive - launches weekly program OUTSPOKEN: Cutting Through the Noise of Canadian Politics

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum launches Outspoken, with Jonathan Harvey on News Forum – a new show that promises to challenge political discourse in Canada.

Outspoken dives into the intersection of politics and everyday life, dissecting government actions, exposing hidden agendas, and demanding accountability from those in power. With a blend of sharp critique, data-driven analysis, and a touch of wit, the show aims to empower Canadians with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and understand the true impact of government on their lives.

"This isn't just another political talk show," says Harvey. "It's a movement to restore faith in our political system. We're tired of the spin and the half-truths. 'Outspoken' is about cutting through the noise and shining a light on what's really happening in our country."

Harvey, a long-time entrepreneur, has become a prominent voice in Canada’s political landscape over the last few years. In 2023, he launched Blendr News, an independent news platform prioritizing logic over partisanship. His podcast, "The Blendr Report," quickly rose to the top 1% in Canada, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice in independent media.

Outspoken builds on Harvey's commitment to delivering logic and truth in a media landscape often lacking both. The show tackles complex issues, equipping viewers with the tools to critically analyze the political landscape.

Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum, said: "We're incredibly excited to bring 'Outspoken' to our viewers. Jonathan Harvey is a fresh voice with a real passion for getting to the heart of the issues that matter. He's committed to exploring complex political topics and tough conversations in a way that's both insightful and engaging. We believe 'Outspoken' will offer a valuable perspective for young Canadians looking for smart, accessible news, and we encourage everyone to tune in."

Harvey's mission is to restore faith in the political system by ensuring the government serves the people, not the other way around.

Tune into Outspoken to join a community that values truth, transparency, and the power of an informed electorate. Episodes will premiere Tuesday, February 18, at 9PM on The News Forum.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

Additional Information:

Website: www.thenewsforum.ca

Forum Daily News Website: https://www.forumdailynews.ca/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YourNewsForum/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenewsforum/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewsForum

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thenewsforum_





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95f92340-c623-4444-8f83-69543e6c6c4a