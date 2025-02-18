Alpha Liquid Terminal signs strategic partnership with GoSATS, the fastest growing Bitcoin-rebate card in India

Tampa, FL and Singapore, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GoSats (gosats.io), one of the largest crypto onboarding platforms in India with over 1.1 million users.

This collaboration brings together Alpha Liquid Terminal’s state-of-the-art financial analytics, asset tracking, and liquidity solutions with GoSats’ comprehensive consumer platform—a fusion designed to empower new crypto users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the digital asset market. By integrating these platforms, users can learn how to trade digital assets effectively while seamlessly utilizing the crypto rewards earned through the GoSats card.





At its core, Alpha Liquid Terminal offers a modular, AI-driven environment that provides real-time market insights, secure wallet management, and autonomous trading strategies. The partnership with GoSats enhances these capabilities by introducing advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) interfaces and agentic trading functionalities. As new users onboarded by GoSats begin their crypto journey, they will be able to leverage ALT’s intuitive interface to understand market dynamics and make informed trading decisions—all while enjoying the benefits of rewards and secure asset management. This synergy not only accelerates user education but also builds a robust ecosystem where advanced analytics and decentralized financial tools work hand-in-hand. Sign up for the waitlist here.

Through this partnership, ALT will contribute key products and services that enhance GoSats capabilities, including:

Agentic decentralized platforms that autonomously execute trading strategies, provide liquidity, and manage market engagement;

Market data, research, and analytics to support informed trading decisions;

Secure wallet and custodial solutions for seamless asset storage and management;

Execution products, APIs, and services that optimize digital asset transactions;

Tokenized structured products, covering cryptocurrencies, real-world assets (RWAs), and derivatives;

DeFi aggregation tools to streamline access to liquidity providers, exchanges, and lending protocols;

Research and news distribution channels to broaden reach and adoption.

GoSats will provide the following:

Provide access to GoSats customers and users through an integrated Alpha Liquid Terminal;

Co-develop a GoSats agentic AI that accesses the financial data and information from the ALT in the GoSats Application, co-develop data, trading and execution abilities for GoSats;

Launch a ALTx BLACK CARD: Card rebate program from GoSats Offered to all ALT users.

“This partnership with GoSats perfectly aligns with our vision of creating a fully modular and intelligent financial terminal,” said Enzo Villani, Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “By integrating GoSats’ consumer-centric platform, we’re enabling new users to demystify digital asset trading and maximize the potential of their crypto rewards. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in driving broader crypto adoption and innovation.”

Mohammed Roshan, CEO & Founder of GoSats, added, "Collaborating with Alpha Liquid Terminal is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our technological capabilities and enhance our offerings. Our platform, which has already onboarded over 1.1 million users, will now benefit from cutting-edge AI agentic interfaces, ensuring that our users not only enjoy secure digital asset solutions but also gain access to advanced trading tools that elevate their overall crypto experience.”

By combining Alpha Liquid Terminal’s advanced analytics and trading automation with GoSats’ expansive user base and secure digital asset solutions, this partnership is set to redefine the digital asset management landscape. As integration efforts progress, both companies remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing user experience, and setting new industry standards in decentralized finance.

About Alpha Liquid Terminal

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) The Alpha Liquid Terminal (“ALT”) and its ALTX Token (“ALTX”) are positioned to play a crucial role in the future of tokenized finance by bridging institutions, traders, token issuers, and regulators. ALT aggregates data, analytics, and trading tools into a unified modular platform, leveraging AI and Web3 infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for digital asset management. This ecosystem, facilitated by the ALTX token, serves as a central hub where users can access tools for research, trading, and regulatory compliance while maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards.

A key feature of ALT is its potential to support the development of the Agentic Economy—a market inhabited by autonomous, AI-driven entities that manage financial tasks like resource acquisition and decision-making with minimal human oversight. By offering integrated access to decentralized infrastructure for financial products, research, and market signals, ALT allows these AI systems to operate efficiently in the digital economy. The platform’s AI-powered assistant can further enhance these protocols by delivering personalized insights, enabling more precise and autonomous decision-making.

The ALTX token plays a central role in this ecosystem, offering utility and exclusive benefits to its holders while powering the platform’s operations. For Agentic Protocols, the token allows AI agents to access critical resources and services within ALT, enabling a high level of autonomy and scalability in the tokenized financial world. ALT’s infrastructure not only enables this autonomous functionality but also ensures compliance with regulatory standards and provides security, making it a foundational platform for the next evolution of finance, where human and AI-driven systems work seamlessly together.

Watch our video here.

About GoSats

GoSats, a product of Saffron Technologies Pte Ltd, is a leading crypto rewards platform that enables users to earn Bitcoin through everyday purchases. With over 1.1 million users, GoSats offers secure wallets, decentralized finance services, and innovative tools designed to simplify crypto adoption and enhance financial accessibility.

