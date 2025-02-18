PKN Launches its Zero Pecan Milk

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PKN , a leading innovator in plant-based beverages and the first company to bring pecan milk to market, announced today that it has officially launched PKN Zero. The new PKN Zero offers a simple, delicious, nutritious non-dairy milk with a subtle taste of roasted pecans, reminiscent of pecan pie, with a buttery texture without gums, added sugar, or other additives.

“Many of our early customers asked for a pecan milk option that brings out the pecan taste and nutrition made with simple ingredients. Research shows that in 2024, more than 25 percent of consumers who choose to buy plant-based milks prefer simple ingredients they understand and can pronounce,” said Laura Shenkar, CEO, founder and inventor of PKN. “Over the past year, we developed new roasting techniques to further bring out the innate, beloved flavor of pecans. We are proud to highlight our new roasting techniques in PKN Zero. It is a perfect pairing for the morning cereal bowl, an ideal addition to coffee and healthy smoothie, or even a delicious option for that glass of milk before bed.”

Made from upcycled pecans, PKN Zero pecan milk has only four simple ingredients: Filtered water, pecan butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt. With a satisfying, buttery taste to rival cow’s milk, the new PKN Zero supports brain-health and heart-health with the highest levels of flavonoids and the highest ratio of anti-oxidants of any tree nut. Pecans also provide a healthy dose of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids, which in turn have a favorable impact on total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides, and reduce insulin resistance and inflammation. Rich in polyphenols, manganese, mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, monounsaturated fat, and fiber, pecans are naturally low in sugar and sodium, and as a result, all PKN pecan milks – including the PKN Zero – are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free, and kosher.

As concerns about water scarcity gain attention, the pecan nut stands out with the water resiliency of the only commercial tree nut native to America. PKN’s pecan milk products are dedicated to supporting efficient use of water and also eliminating food waste by upcycling imperfect pecan pieces, water-efficient manufacturing, and shelf-stable packaging. By generating a new source of revenue for pecan growers through the imperfect pieces, PKN is supporting growers’ transition to regenerative, organic farming.

All PKN products, including PKN Zero, are now available on PKN’s website and on shelves at select premium grocers nationwide.

For more information on PKN’s line of next-generation sustainable non-dairy milks, including its new PKN JOY Barista (™), please visit: https://pknpecanmilk.com/pages/our-story .

###

About PKN

PKN is a pioneer in the plant-based beverage industry, dedicated to creating innovative products that promote health, sustainability, and regenerative farming practices. With a focus on quality ingredients and eco-friendly practices, PKN offers a range of delicious and nutritious alternatives to traditional dairy products, including a line of pecan milks and creamers.

For more information, please visit: www. pknpecanmilk.com .

Attachments