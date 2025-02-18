Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market to Reach USD 8,482.4 Million by 2035 at 8.9% of CAGR, Driven by Self-Administration & Home Care | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global large volume wearable injectors market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to reach USD 3,616.1 million, with projections indicating an increase to USD 8,482.4 million by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during this period.

Large Volume Injectors are used to administer a relatively large volume of medication in a short duration. They are commonly used for the rapid administration of medication in emergency cases for achieving peak drug concentration in blood plasma. Large-volume injectors are used to administer biological drug formulations, particularly those containing monoclonal antibodies because the biological formulation is viscous at high concentrations.

Therefore, a large volume is ideal for depot administrations and infrequent dosing. Large-volume injectors also decrease the dosing frequency which eliminates the dosing errors in medical facilities. Large-volume injectors are also used for regular dosing of incremental biological therapy in chronic disease indications. They also provide product differentiation through increased efficacy, safety, convenience, and tolerability.

Factors such as the advantages of wearable injectors in the administration of various drugs are expected to boost the growth of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors market in the near future.

On the other hand, the preference for alternative drug delivery modes is one of the major factors that is expected to hamper the growth of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market over the analysis period.

Which Are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Growth?

Large Volume Injectors reduce the injection workflow, are safer to use, and facilitate self-administration. Infusion site hypersensitivity reactions are the major issues for biological formulations. Reactions include pain, and swelling and may lead to fever, nausea, and headache.

To mitigate the risk of hypersensitivity reactions, such formulations are administered by slow infusion for several hours. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market during the forecast period.

Factors such as the shift of healthcare delivery toward homecare due to COVID-19, advantages of wearable injectors in the administration of various drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, and CVD), favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, and technological advancements in injector devices are also expected to flourish the growth of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors over the analysis period.

The ability of large-volume injectors enables ambulatory drug delivery with increased safety driving the growth of the large-volume injectors market. In certain care pathways, patients need to be present for infusion on a regular basis to receive drug therapy for the extended treatment period.

These are because in most cases health care supervision is required for administrations of infusions. In such cases, large volume injectors increase the ability for patients to self-administration reduce the burden and increase patient compliance. Rising demand due to improved safety and efficacy drives the burgeoning growth of the large-volume injectors market.

A growing focus on the use of biologics and mAbs to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and cancer will provide significant growth opportunities for wearable injectors, as these drugs need to be administered via the parenteral route (intravenous, subcutaneous, or intramuscular delivery). All these factors are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the near future.





Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The market is projected to grow from USD 3,616.1 million in 2025 to USD 8,482.4 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

On-body (adhesive patch) injectors are the leading product segment, offering enhanced patient comfort and compliance.

The oncology segment holds a significant share in the therapeutic area, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer.

North America dominates the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

“The large volume wearable injectors market is undergoing a transformative phase, propelled by technological advancements and the growing need for patient-centric drug delivery solutions. As healthcare systems worldwide shift towards home-based care, these devices offer a viable solution for managing chronic diseases effectively. Stakeholders are encouraged to invest in research and development, strategic partnerships, and patient education to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in this market”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What Are the Challenges Faced By The Large Volume Wearable Injectors Industry?

Large-volume injectors administer 3ml or greater and may not frequently administer. They are little evidence-based data with appropriate use, potential efficacy, and side effects which is one of the major factors that is expected to hinder the growth of the large volume injectors during the forecast period.

The preference for alternative drug delivery modes, high costs, and a poor reimbursement structure in developing countries are some other factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the large volume wearable injectors market in the forthcoming years.

Day by Day Opportunities:

The large volume wearable injectors market presents numerous opportunities for stakeholders:

Product Innovation: Continuous research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of more user-friendly and efficient devices, catering to a broader range of therapeutic areas.

Continuous research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of more user-friendly and efficient devices, catering to a broader range of therapeutic areas. Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers can accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced injectors.

Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers can accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced injectors. Market Expansion: Emerging economies with growing healthcare investments offer untapped potential for market penetration.

Emerging economies with growing healthcare investments offer untapped potential for market penetration. Patient Education: Enhancing patient awareness about the benefits of wearable injectors can drive adoption rates and improve health outcomes.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for self-administration devices, and technological innovations in injector design.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for self-administration devices, and technological innovations in injector design. Trends: Shift towards home-based healthcare, integration of digital health technologies, and development of injectors capable of delivering high-viscosity drugs.

Shift towards home-based healthcare, integration of digital health technologies, and development of injectors capable of delivering high-viscosity drugs. Opportunities: Expansion into emerging markets, development of cost-effective devices, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and medical device companies.







What are the key factors driving the growth of the large volume wearable injectors market?

The large volume wearable injectors (LVWIs) market is experiencing growth due to several key factors:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis necessitates frequent and consistent drug administration, making LVWIs a practical solution for ongoing treatment.

Shift Towards Home-Based Healthcare: The increasing demand for patient-centric care and convenience is fueling a shift toward home-based healthcare, for which LVWIs are well-suited. The pandemic has accelerated this shift, making LVWIs crucial for patients managing treatments at home by reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in drug delivery systems enhance the functionality, safety, and convenience of LVWIs. These advancements include more compact and user-friendly designs, programmable dosing, wireless connectivity, and automated safety mechanisms.

Growing Geriatric Population: The growing senior population, which is more susceptible to chronic illnesses, is also propelling the market forward.

Minimally Invasive Treatment Options: The rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options among patients is contributing to the market's growth. LVWIs offer benefits such as ease of management, reduced pain, and minimized hassle compared to traditional syringes.

Growing Number of Biologics: The increasing use of biologics and biosimilars, essential for managing the delivery of complex drugs, fuels the demand for these devices.

Cost-Effectiveness: LVWIs can be more cost-effective than traditional treatment settings, encouraging patients to switch to these alternatives.

Reduction in Injection Workflow and Enhanced Safety: LVWIs streamline the injection process by minimizing the need for frequent medical visits and enabling safer, more efficient drug delivery. Their design allows for self-administration, which reduces the complexity of treatment regimens and enhances patient safety by reducing the risk of errors associated with traditional injection methods.

Mitigation of Hypersensitivity Reactions: LVWIs address the issue of infusion site hypersensitivity reactions by facilitating slow, controlled infusion over several hours, helping minimize these adverse reactions and improve patient comfort.

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure in Europe: Europe is expected to witness fast growth due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, emphasis on innovation, and the presence of leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Players of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Industry

Elcam Medical

Debiotech S.A

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

CeQur SA

Medtronic Plc

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Others

Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segmented into on-body injectors, off-body injectors, and hand-held injectors

By Therapeutic Area:

In terms of therapeutic area, the industry is bifurcated into oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and others

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research institutes

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

