Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Global Markets 2023-2029 with 2024 as the Base Year - Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Driving Full-stack Cloud Security

Modern cloud-native security requires a paradigm shift to a shift-left security model to protect applications by moving security closer to identified dynamic workloads and applications based on attributes and metadata, such as labels and tags. It requires integrating security early and throughout the application development life cycle (ADLC) - instead of injecting security into later life cycle phases - and security management for the cloud where application deployment and execution occur, driving the need for CNAPPs.



CNAPP converges multiple security capabilities in cloud security stacks, spanning cloud infrastructure security, workload protection, and AppSec into a single, unified platform. This platform incorporates DevOps workflows to secure and protect cloud-native applications throughout the ADLC from code to cloud and enable companies to meet industry standards and compliances.



CNAPPs are primarily delivered via software-as-a-service offerings. However, some vendors can provide options to deploy the solution in an air-gapped/on-premises environment under the self-hosted option to cater to data sovereignty and privacy requirements in highly regulated industries, such as government, healthcare, and banking/finance.



The study period is 2023-2029, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2029 as the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Driving Full-stack Cloud Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for Managed CNAPP Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Category for Cloud-native Application Detection and Response (CNADR) Solutions

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CNAPP Market

Ecosystem in the Global CNAPP Market

Market Definition: CNAPP

A Broad CNAPP Concept

Market Definition: Application Layer/Shift-left Security

Market Definition: Workload Layer

Market Definition: Cloud Infrastructure Layer

The Need for a Paradigm Shift in CNAPPs

CNAPP Approaches

CNAPP Benefits

