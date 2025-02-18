Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Global Markets 2023-2029 with 2024 as the Base Year - Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Driving Full-stack Cloud Security

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market, Global, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Modern cloud-native security requires a paradigm shift to a shift-left security model to protect applications by moving security closer to identified dynamic workloads and applications based on attributes and metadata, such as labels and tags. It requires integrating security early and throughout the application development life cycle (ADLC) - instead of injecting security into later life cycle phases - and security management for the cloud where application deployment and execution occur, driving the need for CNAPPs.
CNAPP converges multiple security capabilities in cloud security stacks, spanning cloud infrastructure security, workload protection, and AppSec into a single, unified platform. This platform incorporates DevOps workflows to secure and protect cloud-native applications throughout the ADLC from code to cloud and enable companies to meet industry standards and compliances.
CNAPPs are primarily delivered via software-as-a-service offerings. However, some vendors can provide options to deploy the solution in an air-gapped/on-premises environment under the self-hosted option to cater to data sovereignty and privacy requirements in highly regulated industries, such as government, healthcare, and banking/finance.
The study period is 2023-2029, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2029 as the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity Universe in the CNAPP Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Driving Full-stack Cloud Security
- Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for Managed CNAPP Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Category for Cloud-native Application Detection and Response (CNADR) Solutions
Insights for CISOs
- Future of CNAPP
- CNAPP Market: CISOs' Concerns
- CNAPP: Recommendations
- Recommendation 1: Prioritize Unified and Cross-platform CNAPP
- Recommendation 2: Prioritize CNAPP That Support Risk Prioritization to Reduce Alert Fatigue
- Recommendation 3: Prioritize Developer-friendly CNAPP
- Recommendation 4: Choose CNAPP that Align Business Requirements and Priorities
- Recommendation 5: Choose Values, Not Cost
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- List of Abbreviations
- Scope of Analysis
- Regional Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Global CNAPP Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CNAPP Market
Ecosystem in the Global CNAPP Market
- Market Definition: CNAPP
- A Broad CNAPP Concept
- Market Definition: Application Layer/Shift-left Security
- Market Definition: Workload Layer
- Market Definition: Cloud Infrastructure Layer
- The Need for a Paradigm Shift in CNAPPs
- CNAPP Approaches
- CNAPP Benefits
- Research Methodology
- Vendor Inclusion and Exclusion
- Key Findings: Industry Adoption
- Key Findings: Technology Trends
- Market Findings
- CNAPP Market Overview: Top Use Cases and Features
- CNAPP Market Overview: Regulatory Compliances and Frameworks
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Global CNAPP Market
- Growth Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Global CNAPP Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share by Vendor
- Revenue Share Analysis by Vendor
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aqua Security
- Check Point Software Technologies
- CrowdStrike
- Lacework
- Microsoft (Security)
- Orca Security
- PANW
- Sysdig
- Trend Micro
- Uptycs
- Wiz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fmt4t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.