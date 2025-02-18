European Bus OEMs Strategic Profiling Report 2024-2030: Transformational Growth Due to the Mandate for Zero-emission Public Transportation and the Emphasis on Transport Safety

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of European Bus OEMs, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a comprehensive insight into major European bus OEMs through detailed profiles and their approaches to electrification, autonomy, and advanced driver assistance systems.
With strong public transportation demand, the bus market in Europe continues to remain resilient. Owing to increasingly stringent emission regulations, the need for cleaner and greener technologies in buses is rising. Electric and fuel cell buses are turning out to be the answer to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality in urban areas.
This transition is fuelled by advancements in battery technology, hydrogen fuel cell systems, and other low-emission powertrains, which address the various needs of cities and their operators. Governments in Europe are promoting zero-emission buses through subsidies, low-emission zones, and stringent climate targets, which can be seen as a landmark in pursuing a more sustainable public transport future.
Key metrics, forecasts, and model-wise powertrain comparisons are provided for various bus manufacturers, along with a competitive landscape. The study identifies the strategic plans of each bus OEM for stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of zero- and low-emission technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Product Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the European Bus Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Bus Industry
Ecosystem in the European Bus Market
- Key Competitors
Growth Generators in the European Bus Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Volume and Powertrain Forecast
- MAN - OEM Profile
- MAN - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- MAN - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Scania - OEM Profile
- Scania - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Scania - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Volvo Buses - OEM Profile
- Volvo - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Volvo Buses - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Iveco Bus - OEM Profile
- Iveco - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Iveco Bus - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Daimler Buses - OEM Profile
- Daimler Buses - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Daimler Buses - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Solaris Bus & Coach - OEM Profile
- Solaris - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Solaris Bus & Coach - Electrification and Technology Focus
- VDL Bus & Coach - OEM Profile
- VDL - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- VDL Bus & Coach - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Caetano and Rampini - OEM Profiles
- Caetano and Rampini - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Caetano and Rampini - Electrification and Technology Focus
- Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) - OEM Profile
- Alexander Dennis - Powertrain Offerings and Strategy Index
- Other Bus OEMs - Powertrain Offerings
Growth Opportunity Universe in the European Bus Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Moving Toward Low-and Zero-emission Transportation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Identifying the Emerging Opportunity Landscape for Fuel Cell Buses for Specific Use Cases
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Bus Value Chain Participant Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mbkx7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.