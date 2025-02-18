Global Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry Research 2024-2029: Rising Prevalence of CVD and High Sensitivity POCT Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global cardiac biomarkers diagnostics industry and a 6-year global market revenue forecast from 2024 to 2029. The geographical scope covers four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) and Latin America.



The market is moderately competitive driven by advances in biomarkers assays and technology alongside a continuous push for enhanced accuracy and high sensitivity of assays. Six players dominate the market: Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics (formally Alere), Quidel Corporation, bioMerieux, Siemens Healthineers, and Danaher Corporation. There are limited players in lab analyzers, making this segment consolidated, while the assays space is more fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players. Labs are essential for precise testing and complex analysis, managing multi-marker panels (e.g., BNP, CK-MB, myoglobin, and troponin) to provide a comprehensive view of cardiac health.



The global cardiac biomarkers diagnostics market is forecast to record robust growth with the increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), multiplex biomarkers, advancements in diagnostic testing technology, higher POCT adoption rates, and an intensive focus on preventive healthcare. CVDs are a leading cause of mortality globally, highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2030, 23.3 million individuals will die from CVDs. Among these, acute myocardial infarction (AMI), acute coronary syndrome, and heart failure capture the greatest interest of researchers and healthcare professionals. Due to the high frequency - one-third of deaths - of this pathology globally, AMI is a key focus for WHO.



Advancements in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays for AMI, such as Roche's Elecsys Troponin T hs make them vital in emergency departments throughout Europe and Asia, speeding up diagnosis and enhancing patient outcomes. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with high, untapped growth potential.



Lab-based and POCT segments serve critical, distinct roles in the cardiac biomarkers diagnostics market. Lab tests provide high sensitivity and precision, which is essential for detailed risk assessment and ongoing observation. In contrast, POCT delivers rapid results at the patient's side, facilitating prompt decision-making in emergencies and remote locations. This balance of speed and accuracy ensures continued demand for both testing methods.

Cardiac biomarkers are substances released into the bloodstream in response to heart damage or stress. They diagnose, assess risk, and manage conditions such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and acute coronary syndrome. Testing locations discussed in the study include independent laboratories, physicians' offices, urgent care facilities, nursing facilities, hospitals, and emergency departments/rooms. The cardiac biomarkers diagnostics coverage includes vendor analysis encompassing instruments, consumables, reagents, kits, and assays.



The detailed examination of the cardiac biomarkers diagnostics market includes:

Lab-based standardized tests that are approved by regulators and widely used by centralized labs. The biomarkers covered in this lab-based cardiac biomarkers segment include troponins, high-sensitivity troponins, BNP/NT-proBNP, hs-CRP, CK-MB biomarkers, and other biomarkers such as Neuregulin-1beta, ST2, Galectin, lipid profiles, and Copeptin.

POCT covers troponins, BNP, CK-MB, D-dimer, and myoglobin biomarkers for the global market. The study excludes laboratory-developed tests that are internally designed for specialized use without pre-market approvals.

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: High Sensitivity Assays (HSAs)

Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-marker Cardiac Panels for Comprehensive Diagnostics

Growth Opportunity 3: POCT Devices for Rural and Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 4: Convergence with Wearables and Apps for Early Detection and Real-time Monitoring

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

History of Cardiac Biomarkers

Cardiac Biomarkers

Mechanism of Cardiac Biomarkers in Heart Failure

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry

Ecosystem in the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Region

Growth Generator in the Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Emerging Biomarkers for the Detection of Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Trends

Digital Health and Diagnostics Inter Convergence Model: Cardiac Diagnostics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Test Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: NA

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: MENASA and Latin America

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitor Matrix

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Industry: Notable Activities

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Lab-based Tests

Growth Metrics: Lab-based Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics

Lab-based Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Revenue Forecast

Lab-based Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in POCT

Growth Metrics: POCT Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics

POCT Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Revenue Forecast

POCT Cardiac Biomarkers Diagnostics Revenue Forecast Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orm699

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.