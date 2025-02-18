Top 5 Smart Building Growth Opportunities in 2025: Decarbonization, Electrification and Digitalization to Drive Efficiency, Safety and Comfort in Smart Buildings

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Smart Buildings, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart building market is poised for robust growth driven by several key opportunities focusing on innovation, sustainability, and security. Transformative technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced analytics enable the development of next-generation buildings that are smarter, more adaptive, and energy-efficient.

Sustainable climate-smart solutions empower buildings with enhanced energy management capabilities, reduce carbon footprint, and support global sustainability goals. Digitized maintenance capabilities are opening new avenues for vendors to monetize data through predictive analytics and proactive asset management, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime. Integrated smart building platforms streamline building management, optimize energy use, and enhance occupant safety and well-being.

Finally, prioritizing cybersecurity investments is critical to protecting increasingly interconnected systems from emerging threats and ensuring the resilience and security of smart building ecosystems. Together, these opportunities are shaping the future of smart buildings, providing growth avenues for industry participants while meeting evolving consumer demands for efficiency, sustainability, and security.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Transformative Building Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Climate-smart Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitized Maintenance Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated Smart Building Platforms

Growth Opportunity 5: Cybersecurity of Building Systems

