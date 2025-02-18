Top 10 Building Construction Growth Opportunities Report: Trends that Shaped 2024 and Impacts for 2025 and Beyond

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Building Construction, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews important growth opportunities that shaped 2024 and discusses how these opportunities will impact building construction in 2025. The document outlines 10 growth opportunities that will strongly impact 2025 and beyond.

Building construction will continue to undergo rapid change and advancement, thanks to the ever-increasing awareness and adoption of digital technologies. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are commonly applied in project management, resource planning, and maintenance of building construction equipment. 2025 will be a profound year with geopolitical chaos impacting building construction.

The new US government, wars and conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and technological competition between China and the United States could lead to supply chain disruptions, further escalation of project costs, and skilled labor shortages for building construction. Nonetheless, sustainability and energy efficiency will remain important game changers and priorities for building construction advancement as stakeholders continue to embrace climate change strategies as a megatrend impacting the overall buildings industry.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification of Buildings

Growth Opportunity 2: Residential Construction

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Technologies and Applications

Growth Opportunity 4: Sustainable Building Materials

Growth Opportunity 5: Industry-specific Facilities

Growth Opportunity 6: Energy-efficient Lighting and HVAC

Growth Opportunity 7: Prefabricated Buildings

Growth Opportunity 8: Development of Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 9: Construction Waste Management

Growth Opportunity 10: Construction Drones and Robotics

