2025 Top 10 Global Economy Growth Opportunity Analysis: Modest Slowdown Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Disruptions; Public Debt Consolidation and Structural Reforms to Take Precedence

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Global Economy, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following resilient performance in 2024, the global economy is expected to record a mild slowdown in 2025 as geopolitical tensions, uncertainty surrounding US policies, and weak Chinese and European growth prospects weigh on it. However, with interest rate cuts likely to gain pace in 2025 as global inflation levels converge with central bank targets, investor and consumer optimism and industrial productivity will record an uptick globally.



While regional divergences will persist in 2025, with emerging market growth outpacing that of advanced economies, an emphasis on decisive fiscal consolidation, debt reduction, structural reforms, and employment generation will take precedence. Industry players must insulate themselves from trade fragmentation and supply disruptions that are likely to occur following returning US President Trump's expected tariff and foreign policy shifts.



This 2025 macroeconomic thought leadership provides key insights on global and regional economic scenarios through growth trajectory analysis and visioning scenarios. It provides foresights to businesses and policymakers on top global predictions pertaining to commodity prices, labor markets, inflation, and the global interest rate environment. Based on an in-depth analysis of global and regional growth opportunities and risk mitigation strategies, the publisher provides a comprehensive understanding of the scope of these opportunities for businesses and governments.



KEY FEATURES



Key Topic Areas:

2025 GDP growth predictions for the global economy and key advanced and emerging economies

Top global predictions for 2025

Top regional predictions for 2025

Global economic visioning scenarios

Macroeconomic growth opportunities

Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Trends for 2025

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Trend 1: Global GDP Growth

Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth

Trend 2: Inflation and Interest Rates

Growth Opportunity 2: Inflation and Interest Rates

Trend 3: Oil Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Oil Markets

Trend 4: Labor Market

Growth Opportunity 4: Labor market

Trend 5: US Dollar and Gold

Growth Opportunity 5: US Dollar and Gold

Trend 6: North America

Growth Opportunity 6: North America

Trend 7: Latin America

Growth Opportunity 7: Latin America

Trend 8: Western Europe

Growth Opportunity 8: Western Europe

Trend 9: Middle East

Growth Opportunity 9: Middle East

Trend 10: Asia

Growth Opportunity 10: Asia

List of Countries by Region, 2025

Legal Disclaimer

