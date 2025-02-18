2025 Top 10 Global Economy Growth Opportunity Analysis: Modest Slowdown Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Disruptions; Public Debt Consolidation and Structural Reforms to Take Precedence

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Global Economy, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following resilient performance in 2024, the global economy is expected to record a mild slowdown in 2025 as geopolitical tensions, uncertainty surrounding US policies, and weak Chinese and European growth prospects weigh on it. However, with interest rate cuts likely to gain pace in 2025 as global inflation levels converge with central bank targets, investor and consumer optimism and industrial productivity will record an uptick globally.
While regional divergences will persist in 2025, with emerging market growth outpacing that of advanced economies, an emphasis on decisive fiscal consolidation, debt reduction, structural reforms, and employment generation will take precedence. Industry players must insulate themselves from trade fragmentation and supply disruptions that are likely to occur following returning US President Trump's expected tariff and foreign policy shifts.
This 2025 macroeconomic thought leadership provides key insights on global and regional economic scenarios through growth trajectory analysis and visioning scenarios. It provides foresights to businesses and policymakers on top global predictions pertaining to commodity prices, labor markets, inflation, and the global interest rate environment. Based on an in-depth analysis of global and regional growth opportunities and risk mitigation strategies, the publisher provides a comprehensive understanding of the scope of these opportunities for businesses and governments.
KEY FEATURES
Key Topic Areas:
- 2025 GDP growth predictions for the global economy and key advanced and emerging economies
- Top global predictions for 2025
- Top regional predictions for 2025
- Global economic visioning scenarios
- Macroeconomic growth opportunities
Top Growth Opportunities for 2025
- Strategic Imperatives
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Top 10 Trends for 2025
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Trend 1: Global GDP Growth
- Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth
- Trend 2: Inflation and Interest Rates
- Growth Opportunity 2: Inflation and Interest Rates
- Trend 3: Oil Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Oil Markets
- Trend 4: Labor Market
- Growth Opportunity 4: Labor market
- Trend 5: US Dollar and Gold
- Growth Opportunity 5: US Dollar and Gold
- Trend 6: North America
- Growth Opportunity 6: North America
- Trend 7: Latin America
- Growth Opportunity 7: Latin America
- Trend 8: Western Europe
- Growth Opportunity 8: Western Europe
- Trend 9: Middle East
- Growth Opportunity 9: Middle East
- Trend 10: Asia
- Growth Opportunity 10: Asia
- List of Countries by Region, 2025
- Legal Disclaimer
