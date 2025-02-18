Ripple: BlocScale Launchpad Reaffirms It’s Mission to Onboard Innovative Projects to XRP – Join Blocscale Private Sale

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is witnessing a pivotal transformation as BlocScale , the first native IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger, doubles down on its mission to onboard innovative projects. This renewed commitment comes amid growing demand for decentralized fundraising solutions, as XRP continues to expand its use cases in real-world applications.

BlocScale Launchpad has emerged as a key player in addressing one of the biggest gaps in the XRP ecosystem, the lack of an accessible and efficient launchpad to support project development, fundraising, and liquidity provision. While competing blockchains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana have thriving launchpad ecosystems that have enabled the launch of thousands of projects, XRP Ledger has been missing a structured entry point for new startups until now.

With its ongoing $BLOC private sale , BlocScale is offering investors a rare opportunity to participate in the first launchpad on XRP, which will revolutionize decentralized fundraising and real-world asset tokenization.

JOIN $BLOC PRIVATE SALE ROUND

Why XRP Needs a Launchpad Like BlocScale

Despite being a top-three cryptocurrency by market capitalization, XRP has faced limitations in attracting new projects. Unlike Ethereum and other smart contract platforms, XRP lacked a dedicated launchpad, making it difficult for startups and Web3 businesses to build on its blockchain.

This lack of infrastructure has resulted in:

Limited adoption of XRP for new tokenized projects

Missed opportunities for global investments

A lack of structured fundraising mechanisms for Web3 startups.



$BLOC Token: The Power Behind BlocScale’s Ecosystem

At the heart of BlocScale’s operations is $BLOC , the platform’s governance and utility token.

Governance Utility: Holders of $BLOC will have voting power on which projects get listed, platform upgrades, and key ecosystem decisions.

Fundraising Utility: Startups can raise funds directly in $BLOC at discounted rates, ensuring long-term demand for the token.

Market Participation: Investors looking to participate in IDOs on BlocScale will need to acquire and hold $BLOC tokens, increasing its value over time.

With XRP’s ecosystem expanding and more projects preparing to launch, demand for $BLOC is expected to grow exponentially.

$BLOC Private Sale: A Unique Opportunity for Early Investors

BlocScale’s private sale for $BLOC tokens is currently live, offering early supporters a first-mover advantage in XRP’s first IDO ecosystem.

Private Sale Details

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 25,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP



With over 50% of the private sale allocation already secured, investors are urged to participate before the sale concludes.

Interested investors can participate in the $BLOC Private Sale Round through the BlocScale Token Sale Portal here: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Private Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by "BlocScale". The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities .Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d800f4-d363-4173-8292-16021637bdb7