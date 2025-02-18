Alvotech and Teva Announce Filing Acceptance of U.S. Biologics License Application for AVT06, a Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept)

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT06, Alvotech’s proposed biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept), a biologic used to treat eye disorders, including diseases which can lead to vision loss or blindness. The process to obtain regulatory approval is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We are extremely pleased with this new step in the development of our biosimilar candidate to Eylea®, as better access will benefit patients and their caregivers," said Joseph McClellan, Chief Scientific Officer of Alvotech. "Our success in developing multiple biosimilar candidates in parallel for global markets, demonstrates the advantage of our fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities in both R&D and manufacturing."

“We are delighted to share this latest biosimilar milestone with Alvotech for those living with retinal diseases,” said Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars at Teva. “This acceptance, continues to build on our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes by offering cost saving and accessible options.”

In addition to AVT06, which is a biosimilar candidate for Eylea® (aflibercept) 2 mg, Alvotech is currently also developing AVT29, a biosimilar candidate for Eylea® HD (aflibercept) 8 mg. Teva also holds commercialization rights for AVT29 in the U.S.

Eylea® is a widely used biologic for the treatment of eye disorders, such as neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. In 2024, sales of Eylea® (low dose and HD combined) in the U.S. were $4.77 billion.1

In January 2024, Alvotech announced positive top-line results from a confirmatory clinical study (AVT06-GL-C01) comparing the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of AVT06 with Eylea® in patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. The study met its primary endpoint, with results demonstrating therapeutic equivalence and comparable safety including immunogenicity between AVT06 and Eylea®.

About AVT06/AVT29 (aflibercept)

AVT06/AVT29 is a recombinant fusion protein and a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® (aflibercept) 2 mg and 8 mg dose, which binds vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF), inhibiting the binding and activation of VEGF receptors, neovascularization, and vascular permeability.2 AVT06/AVT29 are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

Use of trademarks

Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab) are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

Please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global pharmaceutical leader, harnessing its generics expertise and stepping up innovation to continue the momentum behind the discovery, delivery, and expanded development of modern medicine. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its ~37,000 employees across 57 markets to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines to help improve health outcomes of millions of patients every day. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Sources

1. Regeneron investor presentation: https://investor.regeneron.com/static-files/f5556fde-092a-4792-ae53-161550abd551. Accessed on February 10, 2025

2. EYLEA® (aflibercept) injection, for intravitreal use [current prescribing information]. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/125387s087lbl.pdf. Accessed on February 10, 2025.

