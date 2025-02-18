HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock to be paid March 25, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

