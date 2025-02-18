Biodesix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after the close of trading on Monday, March 3. Biodesix management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts who wish to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests available for pulmonology patients. The Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment evaluates the risk of malignancy in pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The IQLung™ test portfolio for lung cancer patients supports treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer and expedites personalized treatment. In addition, Biodesix collaborates with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies to provide biomarker discovery, diagnostic test development, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of backlog and the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital including under the term loan facility, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, and the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Biodesix and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 1, 2024 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2024, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Media:

Natalie St. Denis

Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843