Breakfast Cereal Market Size to Surpass USD 72.19 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast cereals are grain-based foods usually processed and enjoyed with milk or yogurt as part of a morning meal. They are available in different varieties, such as flakes, puffs, and clusters, and are frequently enriched with vitamins and minerals to enhance their nutritional benefits. Typical ingredients include oats, corn, wheat, and rice, with certain cereals enhanced with sweetness or flavor to cater to various preferences. Some options are whole-grain and fiber-rich, while others may have high sugar content and are mainly targeted at children.

The global breakfast cereal market includes ready-to-eat and hot cereals featuring products derived from oats, wheat, corn, and rice, frequently enhanced with vitamins and minerals. The demand for breakfast cereals is growing as more people seek health-conscious foods and strongly prefer nutty, high-fiber, and high-protein options. Innovations in flavor, along with organic and gluten-free options, as well as sustainability efforts, have heightened consumer interest. The steady growth of the market has been bolstered by rapid urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and the adoption of Western eating habits in emerging markets.

Market Dynamics

Demand for convenient and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meal options drives the market

The rapid tempo of contemporary living has increased the need for easy breakfast options. Urban consumers are growing in preference for ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals due to their convenience, nutritional value, and portability. This trend is heightened by hectic schedules, hybrid work arrangements, and rising consumption patterns prioritizing mobility.

For example, Quaker Oats’ instant oatmeal cups, introduced in 2023, have become quite popular among busy consumers. Kellogg’s 2023 annual report showcased a 20% rise in e-commerce cereal sales, fueled by the ease of online ordering and home delivery.

Furthermore, the rise of online grocery platforms has enhanced the accessibility of breakfast cereals. Breakfast cereals rank highly among the most purchased items in the health and wellness category. The Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing notable growth driven by rising urbanization and increased disposable incomes. The urban middle class's development and rising spending power have made premium and imported cereal brands more available to consumers in these markets.

The development of health-focused, sustainable, and plant-based cereal products creates tremendous opportunities

The global breakfast cereal market offers significant prospects for brands emphasizing health-oriented, sustainable, and plant-based innovations. With a growing focus on health and environmental issues among consumers, businesses that provide functional and clean-label cereals are poised for success. Plant-based innovation is gaining traction as companies investigate alternative ingredients such as oat milk, quinoa, and chia to meet the needs of vegan and flexitarian consumers.

A 2024 report from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reveals that 68% of consumers favor foods with added health benefits, and 52% are prepared to pay extra for sustainably sourced products.

In addition, the prospects for growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are promising. In India, cereal production surpassed 300 million tons in 2024, with cereal exports exceeding USD 10.9 billion, establishing a strong basis for growth. Nestlé India took advantage of this trend by launching breakfast cereals with local flavors designed to meet regional tastes at reasonable prices.

Regional Analysis

North America stands at the forefront of the global market, supported by a robust consumer base and a rich cultural tradition surrounding ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals. The United States and Canada stand out as the primary contributors in the region. Leading companies such as Kellogg's, General Mills, and Post Holdings are significant in this market, introducing innovative products and health-oriented options. In 2023, General Mills noted a substantial increase in demand for its Cheerios Oat Crunch series, underscoring the region’s inclination towards cereals promoted as heart-healthy.

Additionally, the area boasts a strong retail infrastructure with major players like Walmart, Target, and Costco, guaranteeing that cereals are prominently displayed in urban and suburban settings. Growing worries about health and wellness have prompted companies to introduce organic, gluten-free, and sugar-free options, boosting sales. North America has gained from bold marketing strategies and partnerships.

Key Highlights

The global breakfast cereal market size was valued at USD 47.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 49.07 billion in 2025 to USD 72.19 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033)

and is projected to grow from to exhibiting a during the forecast period Based on product, the global breakfast cereal market is segmented into Hot cereals and ready-to-eat. The Ready-to-eat type owns the highest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the breakfast cereal market is segmented into Supermarkets & hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, and Others. The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment is the most significant revenue contributor.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Kellogg Co. General Mills Inc. Post Holdings, Inc. Nestle S.A. PepsiCo Nature's Path Foods Calbee B&G Foods, Inc. Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Marico Limited The Campbell Soup Company (Freedom Foods) Weetabix Limited The Jordans & Ryvita Company TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, WK Kellogg Co. launched new better-for-you cereal products in chocolate and fruit flavors. The product is specifically targeted towards Gen Z consumers who would prefer protein-heavy, zero-sugar alternatives and alternatives to its other sugar-based products

Segmentation

By Product

Hot Cereals

Ready-to-eat

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

