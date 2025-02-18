Beyond, Inc. Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis to Host Live Event on X Spaces on “How Tokenization Will Monetize Ownership and Provide Cash Flow”

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, announced today that Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, will host a live event on X Spaces titled “How Tokenization Will Monetize Ownership and Provide Cash Flow,” to provide certain business updates and take questions from live participants.

Live Webcast Information

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, will host the X Spaces live event on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET, which can be accessed via his handle @marcuslemonis or the link https://x.com/i/spaces/1lPJqMrbvVYJb .

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of and participation in the live event, and statements regarding future tokenization efforts and cashflows. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on October 25, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.