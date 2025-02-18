Chart Industries to Participate in Investor Events

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, announces its participation in several upcoming conferences.



Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the following conferences:

Raymond James 46 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on March 4

Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on March 4 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London on March 19 A live webcast presentation at 11:25 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time will be available on the company’s website Chart Industries, Inc. | Events and Presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event





Chart executives will participate in the following conferences:

Jefferies Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Conference in New York on March 5

Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference in New York on March 6

Barclays Industrial Energy & Infrastructure Corporate Access Day in New York on March 6



About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

Senior Vice President, Investor and Government Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.