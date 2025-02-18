SiC Fiber Market is Expected to Reach at US$ 2,129.3 Million by 2035, Exhibiting 11.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global SiC Fiber Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 723.4 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

SiC (Silicon Carbide) fibers are composed of silicon and carbon molecule, coupled with a less electrically negative element (carbide). Their properties, such as high stress, deformation, temperature, and pressure resistance, being chemically stable and lightweight enhances their range of applications.

SiC fibers are making industries more efficient and innovative by enhancing efficiency and creating new possibilities in industries. With technology advancements, demand for SiC fibers is going to rise in the near future, which makes this niche material a keystone for further composite manufacturing and thermal management systems developments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global SiC fiber market is projected to grow at 11.4% CAGR and reach US$ 2,129.3 million by 2035.

CAGR and reach by 2035. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,405.9 million growing at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2025 to 2035.

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 54.8% in 2035.

in 2035. Aerospace under industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 591.2 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,185.9 million collectively

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in manufacturing process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the SiC Fiber Market:

Key players in the SiC fiber industry include American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, Free Form Fibers LLC, GE Aviation, Haydale Technologies Inc., and UBE Industries Ltd.,NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Saint Gobain, SGL Carbon SE.

Market Development:

Global SiC fiber market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For instance, In November 2024, Scientists with the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Sierra Space Corp have successfully designed a carbon fiber-reinforced silicon-carbide ceramic matrix composite for a reusable commercial spacecraft's thermal protection system. The TPS comprises a tile face and an insulative tile backing that, installed on a space vehicle, shall be capable of withstanding numerous launches and extremely high temperatures from atmospheric re-entries over a very short duration of time.

SiC Fiber Industry News:

General Atomics was awarded the DOE Contract for Silicon Carbide CMC for Fusion Power Plants in December 2024. GA-EMS claims to have started its present work on CMC for nuclear fuel cladding in 2009 and has decades of expertise working with SiC. Scientists in GA-EMS combined new research with expertise to create SiGA, a high-tech engineered SiC CMC that was chosen as the preferred material for DOE's Accident Tolerant Fuel (ATF) program.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global SiC Fiber market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by fiber type (continuous SiC fibers, short SiC fibers), by industry (aerospace & marine, energy & power generation, automotive, defense and military, electronics) major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

