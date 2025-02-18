Futuristic Technology Trends Opportunity Research Report 2025: GenAI, Metaverse Real Estate, Small Data, 3D Immersive Gaming, Battlefield Robots, Behavioral Biometrics, Miniaturization, Industrial 5G

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes opportunity profiles of the most promising trends leveraging futuristic and advanced technologies that will help businesses evolve in their daily operations. It offers exemplary use cases about how to incorporate these trends and suggests opportunities from upcoming business models that will enable growth. It describes opportunities across key sectors, such as healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, security, and supply chain and logistics.



Innovative and trending technologies include generative AI powered by deep learning, virtual real estate, small and real-time datasets, immersive 3D user interfaces for immersive gaming, robots for defense, technologies for identity verification, compact electronics, and 5G technology for the industrial sector.



This series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium- to long-term trends transforming their growth environment.



Key Topics Covered:



Trend Opportunity Profiles

Generative AI

Metaverse Real Estate

Small Data

3D User Interfaces for Immersive Gaming

Battlefield Robots

Behavioral Biometrics

Electronic Miniaturization

Industrial 5G

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G-enabled Collaborative Robots

