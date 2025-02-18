North Star Network acquires leading casino affiliate Bojoko

NAXXAR, Malta, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Star Network and Bojoko are delighted to announce the digital sports media group’s acquisition of the leading iGaming affiliation as NSN looks to take a decisive step into the casino space.

The deal, which includes all Bojoko assets, was concluded on February 14 and represents a new chapter for the Malta-based asset, giving them the resources to become an even bigger force in the iGaming affiliate world. This acquisition is structured using upfront and earnout payments, representing 3.0-4.5x 2025 EBITDA depending on future performance.

Since launching in 2017, Bojoko.com has become the go-to platform for UK players seeking in-depth casino, bingo, and sports betting insights, while Bojoko.ca has been instrumental in helping Canadian players navigate the rapidly growing online gaming market.

This acquisition will allow both platforms to expand their reach, enhance their services, and provide even more value to users in these key markets. It also opens room for further market expansion.

Julien Josset, co-founder and CEO of North Star Network, shared his excitement about the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome Bojoko into the North Star Network. Bojoko has built an excellent reputation in the industry for its user-driven approach, commitment to true quality, and innovative platform,” he added. ”This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our influence in the iGaming industry, giving us an instant footing in the casino vertical.

“Bojoko’s casino knowledge is almost unparalleled, and we could not be more excited about the future,” Josset concluded. “Together, we plan to expand Bojoko’s reach internationally, creating even more value for players and partners alike.”

Bojoko co-founder and CEO Joonas Karhu will continue to lead the project.

"This is a monumental step forward for Bojoko. Since day one, our goal has been to empower players with expert insights and easy tools that allow them to make informed choices,” Karhu began. “With North Star Network backing us, we’re now in a position to enhance our solutions, expand, and bring our expertise in the online gambling space to new audiences worldwide.

“This partnership opens the door for unprecedented growth and innovation.”

About Bojoko

Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate that connects players with the best online casinos, bingo sites, and sports betting operators. Known for its user-oriented solutions, such as its quick filters, Bojoko has established itself as a trusted name in the gambling industry.

About North Star Network

North Star Network is a global sports media company that connects sports fans and bettors worldwide. With a presence in 30+ countries, North Star Network runs leading sports media platforms that provide expert insights, betting recommendations, and localised content to help users make informed decisions about where and what to bet.

