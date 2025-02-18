Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in February and March:

A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainright & Co. 3 rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 A presentation at the TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference at 1:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Boston, MA

Annual Health Care Conference at 1:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Boston, MA A fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Miami, FL



A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com