Metal Organics Market to Reach US$ 4,959.1 Million by 2035, Growing at 19.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the metal organics market was valued at US$ 842.1 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Advances in modern technology, especially semiconductor manufacturing, have given a crucial rise to metal organics. Industry leaders like TSMC and Samsung depend on metal-organic precursors for the mass production of high-performance chips. Such complex compounds form the building blocks for ultra-thin films and complex electronic structures that can be incorporated into next-generation devices. Metal organics have applications that go beyond electronics and are the greatest contributor to sustainable energy sources. Solar panel manufacturers worldwide are now using these compounds to develop more efficient photovoltaic cells, and automotive majors use them to manufacture catalytic converters. The aerospace industry has also adopted metal organics for special coatings in aircraft parts, increasing the latter's durability and performance.

novoMOF AG is developing a groundbreaking innovation to combat CO₂ emissions through the application of Metal-Organic Frameworks. The materials developed are a game-changer for both the climate and business.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The metal organics market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach US$ 4,959.1 million by 2035

“Increasing demand for advanced materials, growing emphasis on sustainability, technological innovations, and expanding applications in electronics, agriculture, and energy sectors will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Metal Organics Industry News:

In a bid to stay competitive, companies are heavily investing in R&D and offering tailored solutions to address industry-specific challenges. For instance, in February 2024, Numat Technologies Inc. boosted production capacity in Wisconsin to meet rising demand for large-volume metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in extreme environments and energy markets. Meanwhile, BASF made a groundbreaking achievement in October 2023 by becoming the first company to produce MOFs commercially on an industrial scale, with capacities of several hundred tons per year, solidifying its leadership in sustainable technologies for carbon capture and emission reduction.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Metal Organics Market:

Key industry participants like BASF SE; framergy inc.; GS Alliance Co., Ltd; NanoResearch Elements Inc; Nanoshel LLC; novoMOF AG; Numat Technologies Inc; ProfMOF; promethean particles ltd.; Strem Chemicals; Other key players. are driving the metal organics industry.

Market Development

The metal organics industry is rapidly growing through strategic alliances between material science companies and end-users in diverse industries. Manufacturers are working towards and developing sustainable synthesis technologies and increasing their production capacities to meet increasing demand. Research institutions are also aligning with industry leaders to find new applications in the emerging fields of quantum computing and biotechnology. Huge investments are being made in R&D facilities and expanding production capacities in Asia-Pacific and North America.

For example, in July 2023, Promethean announced a partnership with Captivate Technology to drive up the production of a new steam-stable metal-organic framework (MOF), developed specifically for major carbon capture and storage projects, called MUF-16. MUF-16 has high selectivity towards carbon dioxide and also tolerance to steam-a vast improvement in its applicability range.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the metal organics market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Zinc-based MOFs, Copper-based MOFs, Iron-based MOFs, Aluminum-based MOFs, Magnesium-based MOFs), Application (Gas Storage, Gas & Liquid Adsorption, Catalysis, Drug Delivery), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

