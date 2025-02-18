Canada’s Largest Women-in-Weed Networking Event Returns to Toronto

Toronto, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold PR is proud to announce the return of Radicle Femmes, an event series that is all-in on the empowerment, celebration, and advancement of women in cannabis. Its largest annual gathering is taking place in Toronto, ON on March 6, 2025, ahead of International Women’s Day. The event, sponsored by the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) , will be held at Soluna Toronto and will bring together the bright minds and bold voices of women powering the Canadian cannabis industry and their allies. Other event partners include Green Monké , Glacial Gold , the Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC) , Jane Dope , OB Consulting , and Sister Merci .

Radicle Femmes has quickly become a popular platform for women driving change in the cannabis sector. Since its launch in 2024, the community has partnered with more than 20 brands and attracted over 500 attendees from events held nationwide. This year, its International Women’s Day event promises to deliver even more value with thought-provoking panel discussions, industry data, and valuable B2B networking opportunities.

"Green Monké was built on community, and as a woman-led brand with a passion for the plant, we know the power of connection,” says Jen Lockwood, CMO and Co-founder of St. Peter’s Spirits. "This women-focused cannabis event matters to us as a brand—fostering authentic, supportive industry relationships helps us all thrive."

The name "Radicle" was chosen with intention by event organizers. The radicle is the first part of a plant seedling to emerge, developing into the root and laying the foundation for growth. Much like its namesake, Radicle Femmes is about sparking growth in the cannabis industry. The event’s tagline, “I can’t believe we still need these events,” also captures a powerful reality. Despite the strides women have made, gender equality remains a work in progress in cannabis and beyond with only 20.9% of private sector businesses in Canada being women-owned .

Radicle Femmes Schedule of Events

Retail Revolution: Women Transforming Cannabis Retail

From women-led stores to crafting retail strategies that resonate with women consumers, we’ll hear from powerful women who lead this space and how businesses are targeting this growing demographic. Panellists include Janani Nadesananthan, National Director of Retail Sales at IRCC; Katy Perry, Founder and CEO of Toke Cannabis; Ritika Kumar, Director of Marketing at High Tide; and Zaira Gaudio, Co-founder and Creative Director of Curious Cannabis Co.

Women and Weed: Unveiling the Trends and Expectations of Consumers

Sarah England, Director of Market & Customer Experience Intelligence at the OCS, will share survey findings and trends that offer a deep dive into the intersection of women and the retail sector.

Crafting the Future: Women Shaping Cannabis Brands

Hear from women who are redefining the industry on topics like building authentic connections with consumers, creating products that resonate, and fostering inclusive brand communities. Panellists include Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions; Jen Lockwood, CMO and Co-founder of St. Peter's Spirits; Marina Gorin, Senior Director of Sales at Weed Me; and Maude Arsenault, Advisor, Communications & Content Creation at SQDC.

Lunch and Networking

The networking lunch at Radicle Femmes offers a relaxed, welcoming environment where attendees can engage in meaningful conversation.

“Radicle Femmes has become a space where people can find opportunity. We’ve seen women land new roles, businesses close deals, and attendees walk away feeling re-energized about the industry,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Marigold PR. “It’s a reminder of the importance of community in driving real progress.”

Since 2017, Marigold PR has been at the forefront of hosting impactful events for women in cannabis, bringing together thought leaders and tastemakers from all corners of the country. Radicle Femmes has evolved into a cornerstone event for both the agency and the broader cannabis community, offering a platform that not only amplifies diverse voices but also creates strategic, targeted opportunities for partnering brands.

Radicle Femmes is proud to have the support of ADCANN , Cannabis MarketSpace , High Moon Magazine , and StratCann as esteemed media partners. For media inquiries and press passes to the event, please contact Ashley Buck at abuck@marigoldpr.com .

Attendance at Radicle Femmes is strictly limited to those aged 19+. Pre-registration is required. To stay updated with event details, follow @radiclefemmes on Instagram or visit Eventbrite to register.





