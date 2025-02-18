Tenor Welcomes Future of Work Expert Al Dea as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenor, providers of the AI-driven leadership development platform that helps every manager be more effective, today announced that industry expert Al Dea has joined its advisory board. Developed by learning experts, Tenor’s AI platform provides real-time coaching, practice opportunities, and skill development for managers, all in the flow of work.

Dea is the founder of The Edge of Work, a leadership and talent development consulting firm. He has previously held marketing and consultancy positions at Salesforce and Deloitte. Dea holds an MBA degree from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a bachelor’s from Boston College.

Dea commented, “AI is fundamentally changing how enterprises develop their leaders. Tenor's platform represents the next evolution in scalable leadership development - and I’m excited to partner with them in shaping the future of workplace learning.”

Tenor co-founder James Cross added, “Al is a respected voice in leadership development, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Tenor as a strategic advisor. His guidance will be invaluable as we shape the future of AI-powered leadership.”

About Tenor

Tenor’s co-founders, Charlie Stigler and James Cross, have dedicated their careers to unlocking human potential with technology. Their earlier start-ups were both acquired by Workday and serve as the foundation of Workday Learning, now one of the world’s leading learning management systems. Their latest venture is Tenor, the enterprise AI platform for leadership development. Tenor is backed by Base10 Partners and Reach Capital. For more information and to find out how Tenor can help make your managers more effective at scale, visit www.tenorhq.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cfb70f3-2cc9-4592-9833-3ccd1c91c446