LexisNexis Announces “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, Recognizing Leading Companies Driving Innovation in the Global Economy

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, the prestigious roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy, based on exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years. The top 100 companies were identified through an analysis by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions across a database of nearly 16 million global patent families using its proven Patent Asset Index methodology.
"Measuring and comparing innovation across different industries, technologies, and geographies may seem an impossible task, but the LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index provides a trusted methodology to identify 100 companies that are leading innovation globally,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “From trillion-dollar giants to start-ups whose entire team could fit in a movie theater, this year’s Top 100 Global Innovators span the spectrum, but they share a common commitment to pushing the frontiers of research and advancing human knowledge. We commend all of this year’s honorees on their leadership in creating a better world, and we look forward to watching their continued innovation in the future.”
Top 100 Global Innovators by Industry Sector
For the fourth consecutive year, the U.S. dominated the Top 100 Global Innovators list with 47 companies, including the majority recognized in industries like Pharmaceuticals, Information Technologies, and Medical Technologies. Other countries with notable number of Top 100 innovators include Germany (12), China (7), Japan (5), and Korea (7).
There were 18 new entrants among this year’s Top 100 honorees, including Chengdu Qinchuan IoT, Coupang, CXMT, Henkel, International Flavors & Fragrances, JFE Holdings, Kokusai Electric, L'Oréal, Novocure, Novonesis, RTX Corp, Siemens, SK Innovation, Topsoe, Wave Life Sciences, Willow Laboratories, ZF, and ZTE. Five of the new entrants are US-based, while three new entrants each are from Germany and China.
The Top 100 Global Innovators list was released as part of the Innovation Momentum 2025: The Global Top 100 report. The report also focused on the blurring boundaries between traditional stand-alone industries and technologies as innovations like digitization, wireless connectivity, and mobile devices have started to erase boundaries that once seemed clear. The report illustrated the growing overlap in areas like autonomous and electric vehicles, 5G technologies, and biotechnology/pharma.
The report also explored the contribution of AI-related patents to the total portfolio strength, as measured by the Patent Asset Index, of Top 100 companies in the four largest industries represented in the list. Unsurprisingly, the Information Technologies industry stands at the forefront of AI innovation with roughly 15% of the total strength of the aggregate portfolios of companies represented in the industry derived from AI-related inventions.
The following are this year’s Top 100 Global Innovators:
Top 100 Global Innovators in Alphabetical Order with
Global Headquarters and Industry Sector
|Patent Owner
|HǪ
|Industry
|10x Genomics
|US
|Biotechnologies
|Acuitas Therapeutics
|CA
|Pharmaceuticals
|Align Technology
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Alphabet
|US
|Information Technologies
|Amazon
|US
|Information Technologies
|Amgen
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Apple
|US
|Electronics
|Applied Materials
|US
|Semiconductors
|ARAMCO
|SA
|Chemicals and Materials
|Arvinas
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|ASM
|NL
|Semiconductors
|ASML
|NL
|Semiconductors
|AutoStore
|NO
|Information Technologies
|BASF
|DE
|Chemicals and Materials
|Becton, Dickinson
|US
|Medical Technologies
|BioNTech
|DE
|Pharmaceuticals
|Bosch
|DE
|Automotive
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|British American Tobacco
|GB
|Consumer Goods
|CATL
|CN
|Chemicals and Materials
|Chengdu Ǫinchuan IoT
|CN
|Technology R&D
|Coupang
|US
|Information Technologies
|CureVac
|DE
|Pharmaceuticals
|CXMT
|CN
|Semiconductors
|Daikin
|JP
|Appliances
|Deere & Co
|US
|Engineering
|DSM-Firmenich
|CH
|Chemicals and Materials
|Edwards Lifesciences
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Eli Lilly
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Ericsson
|SE
|Information Technologies
|Gilead Sciences
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Henkel
|DE
|Chemicals and Materials
|Huawei
|CN
|Information Technologies
|Hyundai Motor
|KR
|Automotive
|IBM
|US
|Information Technologies
|Illumina
|US
|Biotechnologies
|Incyte
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Infineon
|DE
|Semiconductors
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|US
|Chemicals and Materials
|Intel
|US
|Semiconductors
|InterDigital
|US
|Technology R&D
|Intuitive Surgical
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Japan Tobacco
|JP
|Consumer Goods
|JFE Holdings
|JP
|Engineering
|Johnson & Johnson
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Juniper Networks
|US
|Information Technologies
|KLA
|US
|Semiconductors
|Kokusai Electric
|JP
|Semiconductors
|KT&G
|KR
|Consumer Goods
|L'Oréal
|FR
|Consumer Goods
|Lam Research
|US
|Semiconductors
|LG Chem
|KR
|Chemicals and Materials
|LG Electronics
|KR
|Electronics
|Magic Leap
|US
|Electronics
|Masimo
|US
|Medical Technologies
|MediaTek
|TW
|Semiconductors
|Medtronic
|IE
|Medical Technologies
|Meta
|US
|Information Technologies
|Moderna Therapeutics
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Nike
|US
|Consumer Goods
|Novartis
|CH
|Pharmaceuticals
|Novocure
|CH
|Pharmaceuticals
|Novonesis
|DK
|Biotechnologies
|Nvidia
|US
|Semiconductors
|Ocado
|GB
|Information Technologies
|Ofinno
|US
|Technology R&D
|OMV
|AT
|Chemicals and Materials
|Procter & Gamble
|US
|Consumer Goods
|Pfizer
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Philip Morris
|US
|Consumer Goods
|Ǫualcomm
|US
|Semiconductors
|Regeneron
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|ResMed
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Revolution Medicines
|US
|Pharmaceuticals
|Rolls-Royce
|GB
|Engineering
|RTX Corp
|US
|Engineering
|Saint-Gobain
|FR
|Chemicals and Materials
|Samsung
|KR
|Electronics
|Samsung SDI
|KR
|Chemicals and Materials
|Sanofi
|FR
|Pharmaceuticals
|Siemens
|DE
|Engineering
|SK Innovation
|KR
|Chemicals and Materials
|Smoore
|CN
|Consumer Goods
|Snap
|US
|Information Technologies
|Stryker
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Techtronic
|HK
|Appliances
|Tesla
|US
|Automotive
|thyssenkrupp
|DE
|Engineering
|Tokyo Electron
|JP
|Semiconductors
|Topsoe
|DK
|Chemicals and Materials
|TRUMPF
|DE
|Engineering
|TSMC
|TW
|Semiconductors
|VW Group
|DE
|Automotive
|Wave Life Sciences
|SG
|Pharmaceuticals
|Willow Laboratories
|US
|Medical Technologies
|Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services
|CN
|Chemicals and Materials
|ZEISS
|DE
|Semiconductors
|ZF
|DE
|Automotive
|ZTE
|CN
|Information Technologies
While the report focused on corporate patent owners, a parallel analysis was done of academic and public research innovators to recognize their achievements as well. Among those institutions, Broad Institute, Fraunhofer, Harvard, MIT, Stanford University, University of California, and Zhejiang University were recognized for demonstrating exceptional Innovation Momentum, while developing relevant and high-quality patent portfolios.
The full report is available for download at https://www.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-momentum-report.
About the Methodology
LexisNexis® conducted an analysis across its database of nearly 16 million global patent families to identify companies that are leaders in global innovation. The methodology was based on the LexisNexis Patent Asset Index, which was used to measure the strength and quality of a company’s patent assets. The analysis tracked exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years to identify the companies named as the “Top 100 Global Innovators” in this year’s “Innovation Momentum 2025” report.
About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions
LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions bring clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations, and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our broad suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® PatentSight+™, LexisNexis® Classification, LexisNexis® TechDiscovery, LexisNexis® IPlytics™, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®, LexisNexis® IP DataDirect), enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.
LexisNexis | Intellectual Property Solutions
Bringing clarity to innovation
Attachment