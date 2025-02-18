LexisNexis Announces “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, Recognizing Leading Companies Driving Innovation in the Global Economy

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, the prestigious roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy, based on exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years. The top 100 companies were identified through an analysis by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions across a database of nearly 16 million global patent families using its proven Patent Asset Index methodology.

"Measuring and comparing innovation across different industries, technologies, and geographies may seem an impossible task, but the LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index provides a trusted methodology to identify 100 companies that are leading innovation globally,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “From trillion-dollar giants to start-ups whose entire team could fit in a movie theater, this year’s Top 100 Global Innovators span the spectrum, but they share a common commitment to pushing the frontiers of research and advancing human knowledge. We commend all of this year’s honorees on their leadership in creating a better world, and we look forward to watching their continued innovation in the future.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the U.S. dominated the Top 100 Global Innovators list with 47 companies, including the majority recognized in industries like Pharmaceuticals, Information Technologies, and Medical Technologies. Other countries with notable number of Top 100 innovators include Germany (12), China (7), Japan (5), and Korea (7).

There were 18 new entrants among this year’s Top 100 honorees, including Chengdu Qinchuan IoT, Coupang, CXMT, Henkel, International Flavors & Fragrances, JFE Holdings, Kokusai Electric, L'Oréal, Novocure, Novonesis, RTX Corp, Siemens, SK Innovation, Topsoe, Wave Life Sciences, Willow Laboratories, ZF, and ZTE. Five of the new entrants are US-based, while three new entrants each are from Germany and China.

The Top 100 Global Innovators list was released as part of the Innovation Momentum 2025: The Global Top 100 report. The report also focused on the blurring boundaries between traditional stand-alone industries and technologies as innovations like digitization, wireless connectivity, and mobile devices have started to erase boundaries that once seemed clear. The report illustrated the growing overlap in areas like autonomous and electric vehicles, 5G technologies, and biotechnology/pharma.

The report also explored the contribution of AI-related patents to the total portfolio strength, as measured by the Patent Asset Index, of Top 100 companies in the four largest industries represented in the list. Unsurprisingly, the Information Technologies industry stands at the forefront of AI innovation with roughly 15% of the total strength of the aggregate portfolios of companies represented in the industry derived from AI-related inventions.

Patent OwnerIndustry
10x GenomicsUSBiotechnologies
Acuitas TherapeuticsCAPharmaceuticals
Align TechnologyUSMedical Technologies
Alnylam PharmaceuticalsUSPharmaceuticals
AlphabetUSInformation Technologies
AmazonUSInformation Technologies
AmgenUSPharmaceuticals
AppleUSElectronics
Applied MaterialsUSSemiconductors
ARAMCOSAChemicals and Materials
ArvinasUSPharmaceuticals
ASMNLSemiconductors
ASMLNLSemiconductors
AutoStoreNOInformation Technologies
BASFDEChemicals and Materials
Becton, DickinsonUSMedical Technologies
BioNTechDEPharmaceuticals
BoschDEAutomotive
Bristol-Myers SquibbUSPharmaceuticals
British American TobaccoGBConsumer Goods
CATLCNChemicals and Materials
Chengdu Ǫinchuan IoTCNTechnology R&D
CoupangUSInformation Technologies
CureVacDEPharmaceuticals
CXMTCNSemiconductors
DaikinJPAppliances
Deere & CoUSEngineering
DSM-FirmenichCHChemicals and Materials
Edwards LifesciencesUSMedical Technologies
Eli LillyUSPharmaceuticals
EricssonSEInformation Technologies
Gilead SciencesUSPharmaceuticals
HenkelDEChemicals and Materials
HuaweiCNInformation Technologies
Hyundai MotorKRAutomotive
IBMUSInformation Technologies
IlluminaUSBiotechnologies
IncyteUSPharmaceuticals
InfineonDESemiconductors
International Flavors & FragrancesUSChemicals and Materials
IntelUSSemiconductors
InterDigitalUSTechnology R&D
Intuitive SurgicalUSMedical Technologies
Japan TobaccoJPConsumer Goods
JFE HoldingsJPEngineering
Johnson & JohnsonUSPharmaceuticals
Juniper NetworksUSInformation Technologies
KLAUSSemiconductors
Kokusai ElectricJPSemiconductors
KT&GKRConsumer Goods
L'OréalFRConsumer Goods
Lam ResearchUSSemiconductors
LG ChemKRChemicals and Materials
LG ElectronicsKRElectronics
Magic LeapUSElectronics
MasimoUSMedical Technologies
MediaTekTWSemiconductors
MedtronicIEMedical Technologies
MetaUSInformation Technologies
Moderna TherapeuticsUSPharmaceuticals
NikeUSConsumer Goods
NovartisCHPharmaceuticals
NovocureCHPharmaceuticals
NovonesisDKBiotechnologies
NvidiaUSSemiconductors
OcadoGBInformation Technologies
OfinnoUSTechnology R&D
OMVATChemicals and Materials
Procter & GambleUSConsumer Goods
PfizerUSPharmaceuticals
Philip MorrisUSConsumer Goods
ǪualcommUSSemiconductors
RegeneronUSPharmaceuticals
ResMedUSMedical Technologies
Revolution MedicinesUSPharmaceuticals
Rolls-RoyceGBEngineering
RTX CorpUSEngineering
Saint-GobainFRChemicals and Materials
SamsungKRElectronics
Samsung SDIKRChemicals and Materials
SanofiFRPharmaceuticals
SiemensDEEngineering
SK InnovationKRChemicals and Materials
SmooreCNConsumer Goods
SnapUSInformation Technologies
StrykerUSMedical Technologies
TechtronicHKAppliances
TeslaUSAutomotive
thyssenkruppDEEngineering
Tokyo ElectronJPSemiconductors
TopsoeDKChemicals and Materials
TRUMPFDEEngineering
TSMCTWSemiconductors
VW GroupDEAutomotive
Wave Life SciencesSGPharmaceuticals
Willow LaboratoriesUSMedical Technologies
Yantai Jereh Oilfield ServicesCNChemicals and Materials
ZEISSDESemiconductors
ZFDEAutomotive
ZTECNInformation Technologies

While the report focused on corporate patent owners, a parallel analysis was done of academic and public research innovators to recognize their achievements as well. Among those institutions, Broad Institute, Fraunhofer, Harvard, MIT, Stanford University, University of California, and Zhejiang University were recognized for demonstrating exceptional Innovation Momentum, while developing relevant and high-quality patent portfolios.

The full report is available for download at https://www.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-momentum-report.

About the Methodology

LexisNexis® conducted an analysis across its database of nearly 16 million global patent families to identify companies that are leaders in global innovation. The methodology was based on the LexisNexis Patent Asset Index, which was used to measure the strength and quality of a company’s patent assets. The analysis tracked exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years to identify the companies named as the “Top 100 Global Innovators” in this year’s “Innovation Momentum 2025” report.

