LexisNexis Announces “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, Recognizing Leading Companies Driving Innovation in the Global Economy

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2025, the prestigious roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy, based on exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years. The top 100 companies were identified through an analysis by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions across a database of nearly 16 million global patent families using its proven Patent Asset Index methodology.

"Measuring and comparing innovation across different industries, technologies, and geographies may seem an impossible task, but the LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index provides a trusted methodology to identify 100 companies that are leading innovation globally,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “From trillion-dollar giants to start-ups whose entire team could fit in a movie theater, this year’s Top 100 Global Innovators span the spectrum, but they share a common commitment to pushing the frontiers of research and advancing human knowledge. We commend all of this year’s honorees on their leadership in creating a better world, and we look forward to watching their continued innovation in the future.”

Top 100 Global Innovators by Industry Sector

For the fourth consecutive year, the U.S. dominated the Top 100 Global Innovators list with 47 companies, including the majority recognized in industries like Pharmaceuticals, Information Technologies, and Medical Technologies. Other countries with notable number of Top 100 innovators include Germany (12), China (7), Japan (5), and Korea (7).

There were 18 new entrants among this year’s Top 100 honorees, including Chengdu Qinchuan IoT, Coupang, CXMT, Henkel, International Flavors & Fragrances, JFE Holdings, Kokusai Electric, L'Oréal, Novocure, Novonesis, RTX Corp, Siemens, SK Innovation, Topsoe, Wave Life Sciences, Willow Laboratories, ZF, and ZTE. Five of the new entrants are US-based, while three new entrants each are from Germany and China.

The Top 100 Global Innovators list was released as part of the Innovation Momentum 2025: The Global Top 100 report. The report also focused on the blurring boundaries between traditional stand-alone industries and technologies as innovations like digitization, wireless connectivity, and mobile devices have started to erase boundaries that once seemed clear. The report illustrated the growing overlap in areas like autonomous and electric vehicles, 5G technologies, and biotechnology/pharma.

The report also explored the contribution of AI-related patents to the total portfolio strength, as measured by the Patent Asset Index, of Top 100 companies in the four largest industries represented in the list. Unsurprisingly, the Information Technologies industry stands at the forefront of AI innovation with roughly 15% of the total strength of the aggregate portfolios of companies represented in the industry derived from AI-related inventions.

The following are this year’s Top 100 Global Innovators:

Patent Owner HǪ Industry 10x Genomics US Biotechnologies Acuitas Therapeutics CA Pharmaceuticals Align Technology US Medical Technologies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals US Pharmaceuticals Alphabet US Information Technologies Amazon US Information Technologies Amgen US Pharmaceuticals Apple US Electronics Applied Materials US Semiconductors ARAMCO SA Chemicals and Materials Arvinas US Pharmaceuticals ASM NL Semiconductors ASML NL Semiconductors AutoStore NO Information Technologies BASF DE Chemicals and Materials Becton, Dickinson US Medical Technologies BioNTech DE Pharmaceuticals Bosch DE Automotive Bristol-Myers Squibb US Pharmaceuticals British American Tobacco GB Consumer Goods CATL CN Chemicals and Materials Chengdu Ǫinchuan IoT CN Technology R&D Coupang US Information Technologies CureVac DE Pharmaceuticals CXMT CN Semiconductors Daikin JP Appliances Deere & Co US Engineering DSM-Firmenich CH Chemicals and Materials Edwards Lifesciences US Medical Technologies Eli Lilly US Pharmaceuticals Ericsson SE Information Technologies Gilead Sciences US Pharmaceuticals Henkel DE Chemicals and Materials Huawei CN Information Technologies Hyundai Motor KR Automotive IBM US Information Technologies Illumina US Biotechnologies Incyte US Pharmaceuticals Infineon DE Semiconductors International Flavors & Fragrances US Chemicals and Materials Intel US Semiconductors InterDigital US Technology R&D Intuitive Surgical US Medical Technologies Japan Tobacco JP Consumer Goods JFE Holdings JP Engineering Johnson & Johnson US Pharmaceuticals Juniper Networks US Information Technologies KLA US Semiconductors Kokusai Electric JP Semiconductors KT&G KR Consumer Goods L'Oréal FR Consumer Goods Lam Research US Semiconductors LG Chem KR Chemicals and Materials LG Electronics KR Electronics Magic Leap US Electronics Masimo US Medical Technologies MediaTek TW Semiconductors Medtronic IE Medical Technologies Meta US Information Technologies Moderna Therapeutics US Pharmaceuticals Nike US Consumer Goods Novartis CH Pharmaceuticals Novocure CH Pharmaceuticals Novonesis DK Biotechnologies Nvidia US Semiconductors Ocado GB Information Technologies Ofinno US Technology R&D OMV AT Chemicals and Materials Procter & Gamble US Consumer Goods Pfizer US Pharmaceuticals Philip Morris US Consumer Goods Ǫualcomm US Semiconductors Regeneron US Pharmaceuticals ResMed US Medical Technologies Revolution Medicines US Pharmaceuticals Rolls-Royce GB Engineering RTX Corp US Engineering Saint-Gobain FR Chemicals and Materials Samsung KR Electronics Samsung SDI KR Chemicals and Materials Sanofi FR Pharmaceuticals Siemens DE Engineering SK Innovation KR Chemicals and Materials Smoore CN Consumer Goods Snap US Information Technologies Stryker US Medical Technologies Techtronic HK Appliances Tesla US Automotive thyssenkrupp DE Engineering Tokyo Electron JP Semiconductors Topsoe DK Chemicals and Materials TRUMPF DE Engineering TSMC TW Semiconductors VW Group DE Automotive Wave Life Sciences SG Pharmaceuticals Willow Laboratories US Medical Technologies Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services CN Chemicals and Materials ZEISS DE Semiconductors ZF DE Automotive ZTE CN Information Technologies

While the report focused on corporate patent owners, a parallel analysis was done of academic and public research innovators to recognize their achievements as well. Among those institutions, Broad Institute, Fraunhofer, Harvard, MIT, Stanford University, University of California, and Zhejiang University were recognized for demonstrating exceptional Innovation Momentum, while developing relevant and high-quality patent portfolios.

The full report is available for download at https://www.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-momentum-report.

About the Methodology

LexisNexis® conducted an analysis across its database of nearly 16 million global patent families to identify companies that are leaders in global innovation. The methodology was based on the LexisNexis Patent Asset Index, which was used to measure the strength and quality of a company’s patent assets. The analysis tracked exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years to identify the companies named as the “Top 100 Global Innovators” in this year’s “Innovation Momentum 2025” report.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions bring clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations, and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our broad suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® PatentSight+™, LexisNexis® Classification, LexisNexis® TechDiscovery, LexisNexis® IPlytics™, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®, LexisNexis® IP DataDirect), enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

