PlanSource Unveils Bold AI-Driven Plans to Transform the Benefits Experience for HR Administrators

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based provider of benefits administration technology and services, today announced its strategic 2025 vision and product roadmap, with a specific focus on meaningful integration of AI to streamline administrative processes and enhance the efficiencies for benefits administrators. While most benefits administration companies concentrate solely on leveraging AI to improve the employee experience, PlanSource is pioneering AI-driven solutions that equally prioritize the needs of benefits administrators. This dual focus ensures a more seamless, efficient and impactful benefits administration experience for all stakeholders.

Healthcare costs for employers are expected to rise for the third consecutive year, with an estimated increase of roughly seven percent. HR leaders are under increasing pressure to reduce these costs through innovative benefit strategies and employee engagement initiatives. However, due to budget constraints and small internal teams, benefit teams often get bogged down with the day-to-day challenges of administering employer-sponsored benefits.

To support its clients, PlanSource delivered several impactful new features in 2024, including an AI assistant chatbot, customized messaging platform powered by ChatGPT, expanded carrier API integrations and enhanced payroll solutions. Building on this momentum, PlanSource is investing in several key areas in 2025 as part of its mission to make it easier for people to choose, use and manage benefits through engaging AI-powered experiences. Some examples include:

More AI-powered solutions for HR teams , including report generation and data visualization tools, to increase efficiency, manage cost and deliver deep insights for HR leaders.

, including report generation and data visualization tools, to increase efficiency, manage cost and deliver deep insights for HR leaders. A new employee enrollment experience that includes bundled decision support that provides enrollment suggestions across all plans to simplify the enrollment process and create confident and informed employees.

that includes bundled decision support that provides enrollment suggestions across all plans to simplify the enrollment process and create confident and informed employees. Enhancements to the employee engagement platform to ensure employees can more easily find, understand, and use all of the benefits and tools available to them, whenever and wherever they need.

to ensure employees can more easily find, understand, and use all of the benefits and tools available to them, whenever and wherever they need. Reseller implementation tools that make it easy to implement and launch customers faster and with more automation and accuracy.

that make it easy to implement and launch customers faster and with more automation and accuracy. Expansion across the benefits ecosystem through additional strategic API and SSO integrations with the leading carriers and healthcare solutions to drive real-time exchange of data and efficiency as well as a more seamless user experience.



“2025 will be a monumental year for PlanSource as we focus on bringing thoughtful AI-powered technology enhancements to the market that will improve our customers day-to-day,” says Eddie Pinto, SVP of Product at PlanSource. “We know the ever-evolving landscape of benefits administration is time-consuming and expensive, and our goal is to help our customers and their employees get the most out of their benefit programs.”

In addition to exciting product enhancements, PlanSource has recently added several experienced leaders from the workforce management and benefits industry:

Mike Morini, a 30-year software veteran with extensive experience growing and scaling global, high-growth, cloud-based platforms with a leadership style focused on customers, culture and community, joined as Chief Executive Officer.

Greg Mercer joined as Chief Growth Officer with 20 years of experience leading successful Go-to-Market teams in benefits administration and a passion for creating and nurturing high-performance go-to-market teams with a focus on teamwork and culture.

Ana Perez, a seasoned marketing executive with experience in the employer-sponsored health and benefits industry, joined as Chief Marketing Officer.

Eddie Pinto, a visionary product leader, joined as SVP of Product Management with over 20 years of experience in the benefits administration industry, passionate about delivering innovative solutions that maximize the investment of benefits for organizations.

Mike Ehlers, the company’s new Chief Technology Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience in Computer Engineering, with 20 years focused on benefits administration.



“I couldn’t be more excited about the product innovations we have planned for 2025 that will deliver immense value to our customers and partners,” says Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “We have a talented team committed to ensuring we put our customers first, lead the market in technology and services and foster a culture that is fun and rewarding for our team members.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that is on a mission to make it easier for people to choose, use and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences. PlanSource solves even the most complex benefits challenges for thousands of customers by pairing a comprehensive suite of strategic administration services with a modern and highly configurable platform. Leading the market in meaningful integration of AI, PlanSource has an unmatched range of ecosystem connections that drive continual innovation and value to clients, partners and consumers. Learn more at plansource.com.

