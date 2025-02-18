Marimaca Progresses DIA Environmental Permitting Process with Receipt of ICSARA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that following the Company’s Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (Environmental Impact Statement) (“DIA”) submission on December 27th, 2024, the Company received it’s Informe Consolidado de Solicitud de Aclaraciones, Rectificaciones y/o Ampliaciones (Consolidated Request for Clarifications, Rectifications and/or Extensions) (“ICSARA”) on February 14th, 2025.

The receipt of the ICSARA is the first milestone for Marimaca under its permitting process, and the Company will now compile and respond to the consolidated requests received. The Company remains optimistic in being positioned to receive its Resolución de Calificación Ambiental (Environmental Qualification Resolution, or “RCA”) in late 2025.

The DIA submitted to the Servicio Evaluación Ambiental on December 27th was prepared by Jaime Illanes & Asociados (“JIA”), one of Chile’s Tier 1 environmental consulting firms, in collaboration with Marimaca’s highly experienced Chilean leadership team. The DIA consists of over 4,000 pages of comprehensive study-work and baseline data to support the sustainable development and operation of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”).

Jose Antonio Merino, Managing Director Chile, commented:

“Sustainability and social imperatives form a core part of our business objectives from the beginning. We believe this aligns with Chile’s objective to continue to grow its supply of critical minerals in the most sustainable manner possible.

After years of baseline data collection, rigorous analysis of environmental and social sensitivities existing within our Project’s area of influence, and careful design of our Project, we are pleased to see that our permitting process is progressing as planned.

We must now take the time to answer all of the queries raised as thoroughly as we can to addresses any remaining concerns about our project.”

Hayden Locke, President & CEO, commented:

“We are at an important inflection point in our development and momentum is gathering for our exceptional copper development project. We continue to progress well on the MOD DFS and remain very excited about the exploration and future growth opportunity at Pampa Medina.”

About Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile.

The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the MOD, an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the DFS, led by Ausenco Chile Ltd. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding its permitting process and approval of the DIA. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the DIA is not approved, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 28, 2024 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

