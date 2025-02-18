Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 summer exploration program in Greenland as well as a mineral license expansion of the Paamiut project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Following strong metallurgical results and the start of drilling at the Mirage Project in Quebec, we are delighted to announce assay results from the Ivisaartoq discovery near Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The assays confirm the presence of spodumene throughout the discovery dyke and demonstrates that it is part of an evolved trend which will require significant additional work to fully realize its potential. This highly prospective trend remains underexplored with dozens of pegmatites yet to be visited.

We are also very pleased and thankful for the Greenlandic Government’s efforts in locating the original document that identifies the location of an unconfirmed historical spodumene showing, first identified in 1972 and wholly located within our Paamiut Project. In light of this new showing, we have significantly increased our licenses in the Paamiut region.

Brunswick Exploration is now one of the largest mineral license holders in Greenland and is the only company exploring for lithium, leveraging its first mover advantage in the country. With a strong mining regime alongside prospective geology and excellent outcrop exposure, we believe 2025 will be a key year for lithium in Greenland as we launch one of the largest regional exploration initiatives in the country.”

2025 Greenland Summer Program

BRW will launch an aggressive regional-scale prospecting and mapping initiative on its extensive Greenland portfolio beginning in mid-June, using 4 crews and 2 helicopters for six weeks. In June, one team will focus on detailed mapping and sampling around the Ivisaartoq discovery and surrounding areas while the other will focus on the expanded Nuuk and Paamiut licenses. Starting in July, one team will focus on follow-up prosecting at the Nuuk and Paamiut projects based on results from June while the other team will focus on the recently acquired Disko Bay and Uummannaq projects (see news release of November 7, 2024). Results from the first six weeks will be used to plan advanced exploration programs in August and September 2025, across the entire portfolio.

Ivisaartoq Discovery Results

The company has received grab sample assays from its discovery dyke producing up to 2.40 % Li 2 O (Figure 1). The lithium-bearing dyke is within an evolved trend measuring roughly 3 kilometers by 1.5 kilometers and remains open in all directions with low Mg/Li and K/Rb ratios. To reiterate, the 2024 first pass prospecting focused on rapidly producing portable XRF K/Rb analysis on potassium feldspar crystals while the 2025 second pass will focus on detailed mapping and further sampling in the anomalous area. As these pegmatites are kilometric in scale, they will require systematic sampling and detailed mapping.

For whole rock analysis, the Mg/Li ratio is much more indicative of a favorable Li bearing outcrop or trend than field-generated feldspar K/Rb ratios. Mg/Li ratios in whole rock samples of <10 indicates an evolved pegmatite and <1 indicates the potential to be spodumene bearing with the latest assays outlining over 20 samples with ratios below 1. In addition, hundreds of interpreted and mapped pegmatite outcrops in the Ivisaartoq belt were not visited during the limited 2024 field season.

Figure 1: Ivissartoq Discovery Area - Lab Results





Historical Paamiut Lithium Reference Uncovered

As referenced in the press release dated October 30th, 2024, a 10-kilometer greenstone belt hosted an unconfirmed and geographically uncertain historical database spodumene showing with a reported assay of 1.23% Li 2 O from the early 1970s. After numerous discussions with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), an accurate location for the showing was ascertained to be roughly 4 kilometers from the previous incorrect location in the database. The area contains several dozen pegmatites which have been never been prospected. During the 2024 first pass, the Company sampled an evolved pegmatite (based on K/Rb) roughly 1 kilometer from the revised location of the historical lithium assay (Figure 2). The company is eager to visit this area in 2025 and has expanded its Paamiut land holdings accordingly.

Figure 2: Paamiut pXRF Data and Historical Lithium Showing





Paamiut Staking

The new licenses are located roughly 90 to 130 km from the coastal town of Paamiut, which is approximately 260 km south of the capital Nuuk (Figure 3). Paamiut is home to roughly 1,300 people. The new license area lies within the North Atlantic Craton specifically within the Bjornesund tectonic block. This block is composed of tonalitic and granodioritic orthogneiss as well as favourable Mesoarchean metavolcanic amphibolite belts. The North Atlantic Craton extends westwards into northern Labrador, Canada and eastwards into eastern Greenland.

Multiple metavolcanic amphibolite belts were acquired that are up to roughly 1.5 kilometers in width and 15 kilometers in strike length. The new claims have numerous mapped and interpreted pegmatite targets including nine that are between 500 and 900 meters in strike length for a total new license area of 20,785 hectares. Licences applications have been submitted and are awaiting government final approval.

Figure 3: 2025 Paamiut License Area





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland including the Mirage Project.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

