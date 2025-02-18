Stobox Partners with RWA.io and Defactor to Create New Financial Markets Through Tokenization

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stobox, a leading provider of tokenization solutions, has partnered with global tokenization hub RWA.io and DeFi solutions provider Defactor to create a unified launchpad for asset tokenization, simplifying access for multiple industries. This partnership will create new markets and investment opportunities and drastically expand the liquidity available for tokenized assets.

Tokenization expands access to traditional markets and makes entirely new ones possible. Industries like private equity and mining rights, where investing is slow, costly, and often managed through personal networks, can move on-chain to reach a larger pool of investors. But creating tokens is just the first step. To make them truly valuable, companies need to list tokens, present them to the right audience, and provide the tools and instruments that make trading efficient.

The unified launchpad will deliver a seamless, end-to-end solution for issuing, managing, and trading security tokens for any business sector or real-world asset. By addressing challenges such as compliance and accessibility, the platform will allow companies across various sectors to take advantage of tokenized securities and tap into the liquidity of newly created financial markets. The partnership between Stobox, RWA.io, and Defactor aims to further the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a market projected to reach $30.1 trillion by 2034.

"The changes made by the Trump administration are unlocking a massive wave of institutional capital coming into Web3," said Gene Deyev, co-founder and COO of Stobox. “Web3 provides unique financial opportunities, but the lack of clarity from the regulators largely hindered their adoption. Now, investors can safely access both traditional instruments on-chain and brand new asset classes that simply weren’t possible in private markets.”

Stobox created over $500M in tokenized assets in industries such as finance, real estate, energy, and mining. With this partnership, it will now enable customers to create fully compliant tokens with minimal overhead and seamlessly list them on RWA.io, a global hub enabling investors to access tokenized opportunities worldwide. At the same time, Defactor will provide the DeFi toolkit, allowing investors to take loans backed by these RWAs and stake them, which ensures liquidity.

“Stobox's utilization of Defactor's tools will drive better user engagement, increased liquidity, and sustained ecosystem investment. Through our long-term partnership, we’re enhancing DeFi and tokenization capabilities. By collaborating with RWA.io, we’re now taking significant steps to advance the RWA landscape,"– Adam Bouktila, Co-founder of Defactor, said.

“Security Token Offerings are revolutionizing how we invest in real-world assets, making them digital and easier to trade. Our collaboration on the Unified Launchpad aims to drive innovation in tokenization, creating new opportunities for industries to explore and unlock the potential of digital asset ownership,” – RWA.io said.

About Stobox

Stobox is a VASP-licensed and regulated tokenization provider that builds financial markets for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers an all-in-one solution for tokenizing, investing, and trading real-world assets (RWA) and operates in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States. Since its launch in 2018, Stobox has successfully tokenized over $500 million in assets across the finance, mining, energy, and real estate sectors. For more information, visit https://www.stobox.io or follow @StoboxCompany on X.

About Defactor

Defactor is a leading project in the decentralised finance and RWA sector, offering innovative solutions for staking, borrowing, lending, and the creation of asset-referenced tokens. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi via their ‘RWA Toolkit,’ Defactor empowers users to access new financial opportunities securely and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.defactor.com/

About RWA.io

RWA.io is a global hub for tokenisation projects. Bringing its on-chain data platform, investment aggregation and tokenisation infrastructure to the masses, RWA.io aims to solve the fragmentation problem by offering a front door for projects and investors to get exposure to the growing real-world assets market. For more information, visit https://www.rwa.io/