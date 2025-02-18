Vortex Companies Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation at WWETT 2025 with Major Announcements and a Special Event

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Companies, a global leader in trenchless infrastructure solutions, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary at WWETT 2025 with a series of exciting launches and announcements, marking a decade of redefining the trenchless rehabilitation industry. The celebration culminates in a 10-Year Anniversary Customer and Media Event on Tuesday, February 18th at 2:00 PM EST at Booth #2905, where Vortex Companies, United Felts, and MaxLiner will host a champagne toast to thank customers and industry partners for their support over the past 10 years.

Vortex CEO Mike Vellano will reflect on the company’s incredible journey, from its bold beginnings to becoming a global powerhouse in trenchless solutions and provide a sneak peek into what’s next - including more details on the newly launched Vortex Water Division, an expansion aimed at solving the critical challenges of aging water infrastructure.

United Felts President Matt Timberlake will take the stage to discuss what’s been accomplished in the first year under Vortex ownership and share exciting plans for 2025 and beyond. Guests can expect to hear about BIG launches, upcoming innovations, and special promotions as Vortex officially kicks off its 10-year anniversary celebration.

Key Announcements at WWETT 2025:

Vortex Water Division Launch : Bringing the same game-changing innovation from sewer rehabilitation to water infrastructure, led by Cedric Bergeron , a 20-year industry veteran.

: Bringing the same game-changing innovation from sewer rehabilitation to water infrastructure, led by , a 20-year industry veteran. New Websites and Interactive Experiences : VortexCompanies.com and Vortex World offer a fully immersive experience, providing easy access to Vortex’s full portfolio of solutions, technical tools and resources. UnitedFelts.com and United World deliver a connected, interactive resource for contractors to select and execute CIPP project with ease.

: Electric Schwalm Robot : Previewing the next generation of sustainable trenchless robotics solutions.

: Previewing the next generation of sustainable trenchless robotics solutions. Expanded Capacity on the Horizon at United Felts : Expanded capacity throughout North America, ensuring reach and support to any project, anywhere. As the industry expands, United is committed to expanding right along with contractors, engineers and asset owners.

: Expanded capacity throughout North America, ensuring reach and support to any project, anywhere. As the industry expands, United is committed to expanding right along with contractors, engineers and asset owners. MaxLiner Total Solutions: Providing small-diameter lining crews with a complete portfolio of liners, equipment, and advanced tools for cleaning, cutting, and reinstatement.



“WWETT 2025 is the perfect place to reflect on what we’ve accomplished over the past 10 years and share our vision for the next decade,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. “We’ve always dared to think BIG, and our journey is just beginning. We invite the entire industry to celebrate with us, as we continue pushing boundaries and making trenchless technologies more accessible than ever.”

Join Us at Booth #2905.

Don’t miss the 10-Year Anniversary Customer and Media Event on Tuesday, February 18th at 2:00 PM EST, featuring:

A champagne toast and special announcements

Exclusive insights into the next decade of Vortex innovation

Remarks from Vortex CEO Mike Vellano and United Felts President Matt Timberlake

Special programs and BIG surprises for our customers

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry this year, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. Operating across 27 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in manhole and pipe rehabilitation, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.