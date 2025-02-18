Tanka Brings AI Memory to Workplace Chat

Redwood City, California, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanka, the world’s first AI-powered messenger with long-term memory, is taking on Slack with its official launch today. Backed by Shanda Group, a global investment group that has funded 75+ VC funds and operates the Chen Institute (TCCI), a leading research institute focused on bridging human cognition and artificial intelligence, Tanka is pioneering neuroscience-inspired AI memory technology - MemGraph – which turns business conversations into actionable intelligence, redefining how organizations retain and utilize knowledge.

AI That Remembers

Learn more about Tanka: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvYyySgCgb0





Conventional chat apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams create fragmented silos of conversation. On average teams waste 30% of their time searching for past information. "After years working at Meta, TikTok and my own startup, Mindverse, I saw firsthand how painful it is searching for past discussions, re-explaining things, and losing institutional knowledge. AI memory solves this problem at scale, and that’s what led to Tanka AI," said Kisson Lin, CEO of Tanka.

“Tanka doesn’t just respond—it remembers, learns, and surfaces knowledge proactively. Whether it’s a past conversation, a critical decision, or an ongoing project update, Tanka auto-retrieves in-context memories with critical insights, follow-ups and decisions, and organizes them in one place.”

Breaking AI’s Memory Bottleneck





Long-term memory (LTM) is the missing piece in AI evolution. Traditional AI assistants rely on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which retrieves data but lacks relational understanding and contextual reasoning.

Tanka’s long-term memory technology, MemGraph, addresses these challenges by structuring knowledge hierarchically, enabling AI to go beyond simple fact retrieval, offering deeper reasoning, contextual connections, and actionable insights. Compared to RAG, MemGraph is better at:

Hierarchical Knowledge Representation : AI structures knowledge in layers, making it easier to connect related concepts, like a well-organized library.

: AI structures knowledge in layers, making it easier to connect related concepts, like a well-organized library. Ontology Learning : AI categorizes and links knowledge dynamically, like a neural network of ideas, constantly mapping and refining connections between concepts.

: AI categorizes and links knowledge dynamically, like a neural network of ideas, constantly mapping and refining connections between concepts. Temporal Awareness : AI tracks changes over time, helping it consider past trends and evolving context, similar to how a strategist assesses past trends to make informed decisions.

: AI tracks changes over time, helping it consider past trends and evolving context, similar to how a strategist assesses past trends to make informed decisions. Multi-Resolution Retrieval : AI retrieves information at different levels of detail, zooming in on specifics or summarizing broadly as needed.

: AI retrieves information at different levels of detail, zooming in on specifics or summarizing broadly as needed. In-context and Reinforcement Learning: Tanka’s AI learns from user feedback in real time, adapting quickly without large-scale retraining.

In addition to MemGraph, Tanka also developed an industry-leading multi-agent AI framework - OMNE - to power the personalized AI assistant for every user. OMNE recently topped the GAIA benchmark for general-purpose AI assistants, outperforming models from Microsoft Research and other leading institutions.





The Future of Work Has Memory

Tanka isn’t just another SaaS tool — it replaces rigid templates with AI-driven workflows, where natural language builds and adapts processes in real-time, like 3D printing solutions instead of stacking LEGO blocks. A few key differentiations:

Personalized AI Memory for Teams : Automatically extracts actions, decisions, and insights from chats and integrated tools, ensuring institutional knowledge is preserved.

: Automatically extracts actions, decisions, and insights from chats and integrated tools, ensuring institutional knowledge is preserved. Enhanced Efficiency with Smart AI Responses: Tanka integrates with other communication tools such as Slack, Telegram, WhatsApp, Outlook and Gmail. Whether the conversation is on Tanka or one of the integrated tools, Tanka AI can generate a ‘Smart Reply’ to messages. The replies are not only context-aware, but they also have relevant information from memory, calendar, and more. Moreover, it learns from one’s language style with few-shot learning. Since its alpha pilot launch in October 2024, Tanka had already generated 35,000+ AI-generated smart replies , or 16.5 smart replies per user per month, saving its customers equivalent of 111 workdays.

Tanka integrates with other communication tools such as Slack, Telegram, WhatsApp, Outlook and Gmail. Whether the conversation is on Tanka or one of the integrated tools, Tanka AI can generate a ‘Smart Reply’ to messages. The replies are not only context-aware, but they also have relevant information from memory, calendar, and more. Moreover, it learns from one’s language style with few-shot learning. Since its alpha pilot launch in October 2024, Tanka had already generated , or 16.5 smart replies per user per month, saving its customers equivalent of AI Assistant for Every User: Every user gets an AI assistant in all chat groups, capable of summarizing conversations, retrieving key information, and scheduling tasks. “Imagine having a 24/7 work assistant who remembers everything you say. And in the future, you can even have your assistant collaborating with other colleagues’ assistants.” Kisson explained.

Finally, Tanka is built with enterprise-grade security at its core—ensuring all data is encrypted, secured, and fully compliant with industry regulations. User data is never used for AI model training, and humans remain in full control with strict data governance ensuring transparency and accountability in AI interactions.

















The age of static software is over. AI has already transformed how we interact with technology—now, AI with memory is transforming how organizations think, operate, and endure. Memory is the DNA of an organization, carrying its knowledge, decisions, and vision forward. Tanka doesn’t just boost productivity; it ensures businesses evolve, adapt, and build lasting legacies. This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a paradigm shift. AI is no longer a passive tool; it’s an active, evolving partner, making work smarter, decisions sharper, and knowledge immortal. The future belongs to organizations that remember.

About Tanka

Tanka is the world's first messenger with AI long-term memory. Inspired by decades of neuroscience research, it is your enterprise brain that grows and evolves alongside your team. As your productivity partner, Tanka learns from your business context, past conversations and connected apps to deliver fast, precise and context-rich AI-assisted email and message replies, timely reminders, and actionable suggestions — all within your chat.

For early access, visit www.tanka.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kisson Lin, CEO of Tanka

marketing@tanka.ai



