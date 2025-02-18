Setting Spray Market Size to Worth USD 1815.07 Million by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A setting spray is a cosmetic product designed to help lock makeup in place for longer periods, ensuring that it stays fresh throughout the day. Typically applied as the final step in a makeup routine, it works by forming a thin, invisible layer over the skin that helps prevent makeup from fading, smudging, or settling into fine lines. Setting sprays are formulated with various ingredients tailored to different skin types and preferences, offering additional benefits such as hydration, oil control, and matte finishes. Some setting sprays even contain SPF to protect the skin from sun damage while maintaining the integrity of makeup.

Market Dynamics

Rising popularity of cosmetics and makeup use drives the global market

The global setting spray market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of cosmetics and makeup use. As beauty trends continue to evolve, more consumers are incorporating makeup into their routines, with social media playing a significant role in driving this shift.

For instance, a 2023 Zippia report revealed that 37% of consumers discovered new beauty products through social media ads and 33% trusted influencer recommendations on these platforms. Moreover, a 2021 study by Segmenta found that 22% of U.S. women use apps to virtually try on makeup, highlighting the rise of online beauty shopping.

This digital transformation is expanding consumer access to makeup products and boosting demand for setting sprays that ensure makeup stays intact throughout the day.

Growing collaborations and partnerships create tremendous opportunities

The global market is experiencing a surge in collaborations and partnerships, fostering innovation and broadening product offerings. Brands are joining forces with industry professionals and well-known stylists to develop products that cater to consumer needs. For example, in March 2024, Zara introduced its second haircare collection, created in partnership with renowned stylist Guido Palau.

This collection features setting sprays that not only provide long-lasting hold but also nourish the hair, combining functionality with care. Such collaborations enhance brand credibility, appeal to new customer segments, and support market growth by delivering creative solutions that align with the evolving demands of beauty and wellness consumers.

Regional Analysis

Europe remains a dominant force in the global setting spray market, driven by a strong demand for beauty and skincare products. The region is home to leading brands such as MAC Cosmetics and Urban Decay, which have established a significant presence with their setting spray innovations. Consumer preference for long-lasting makeup and the rise in high-end beauty products contribute to Europe’s leadership. For instance, MAC's Fix+ setting spray continues to be a bestseller, gaining popularity due to its ability to lock in makeup for extended periods, catering to professional makeup artists and everyday users alike.

Key Highlights

The global setting spray market size was valued at USD 943.55 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1014.69 million in 2025 to reach USD 1815.07 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

and is estimated to grow from to reach growing at a during the forecast period By Type, the global market is segmented into oil-control setting spray, waterproof setting spray, hydrating setting spray, radiant/dewy setting spray, matte setting spray, and others. The oil-control setting spray segment dominates the global market.

By End-Use, the global market is segmented into personal and professional. The personal segment owns the highest market share.

By Distribution Channel, the global setting spray market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty retail stores, pharmacies & drugstores, online and offline. The online segment dominates the global market.

Europe is the highest shareholder in the global setting spray market.

Competitive Players

Urban Decay MAC Cosmetics NYX Professional Makeup L'Oréal Paris Fenty Beauty Tarte Cosmetics Charlotte Tilbury Morphe Maybelline Anastasia Beverly Hills Kat Von D Beauty L.F. Cosmetics

Recent Developments

In March 2024, e.l.f. Cosmetics debuted its Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray during TikTok Shop’s Super Brand Day from March 31 to April 3, 2024. The brand, known for being a pioneer in embracing TikTok Shop, introduced the setting spray alongside an original song to celebrate the product's launch.

Segmentation

By Type

Oil-control Setting Spray

Waterproof Setting Spray

Hydrating Setting Spray

Radiant/Dewy Setting Spray

Matte Setting Spray

Others

By End-Use

Professional

Personal

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

