H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Receives Superior Proposal from Herc Holdings Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. d/b/a H&E Rentals (NASDAQ: HEES) (“H&E”) today announced that it has determined that a definitive offer from Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) ("Herc") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of H&E common stock for a combination of cash and Herc common stock constitutes a “Superior Proposal,” as defined in the existing merger agreement (the “United Rentals Merger Agreement”) with United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) (“United Rentals”). The Herc definitive offer, which expires at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2025, includes a fully negotiated merger agreement and the related financing commitments.

The Herc definitive offer provides for consideration of (i) $78.75 in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding of taxes, and (ii) a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock, without interest, per share of H&E common stock. The combination of cash and stock is equal to approximately $104.59 per share of H&E common stock, based upon Herc’s closing price on February 14, 2025, of $200.74 per share.

In accordance with the United Rentals Merger Agreement, H&E notified United Rentals of the H&E board of directors’ determination that the definitive offer from Herc constituted a Superior Proposal, following which United Rentals notified H&E in writing that it does not intend to submit a revised proposal and has waived the four business day match period under the United Rentals Merger Agreement, which will permit H&E to terminate its existing merger agreement and enter into a merger agreement with Herc.

H&E is not permitted to enter into a merger agreement with Herc until H&E satisfies certain other requirements under the United Rentals Merger Agreement, which are currently anticipated to be satisfied on or about February 19, 2025.

Under the United Rentals Merger Agreement, H&E is required to pay a $63,523,892 termination fee to United Rentals if H&E terminates the United Rentals Merger Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with Herc. Herc has agreed to pay the termination fee to United Rentals on behalf of H&E in such event. H&E would be required to repay Herc for the United Rentals termination fee under certain circumstances in connection with a termination of the merger agreement with Herc. At this time, H&E’s board of directors has neither changed its recommendation with respect to the pending transaction with United Rentals nor terminated the United Rentals Merger Agreement. There can be no assurances that a transaction with Herc will result from Herc’s definitive offer, or that any other transaction will be consummated.

H&E today also announced the expiration of the 35-day “go-shop” period as of 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2025, in accordance with the terms of the United Rentals Merger Agreement.

About H&E

Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies and has branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

