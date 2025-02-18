MLB Great Johnny Damon Expands A-GAME’s Southern Presence in Deal With Greer’s

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) has reached a deal with southeastern American grocery chain Greer’s to carry A-GAME sports drinks across stores in Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi. Company founder and former MLB champion Johnny Damon, who was primarily raised in Florida, was originally inspired to start A-GAME to provide local athletes practicing in harsh humid conditions healthier sports drink options.

“I’m so happy that a better hydration option will be available to athletes playing and practicing in the South where I grew up,” said A-GAME founder and CEO Johnny Damon, "Dehydration and overexertion are common, especially in the summer. Greer’s stocking our product is huge, we hope to give athletes the tools they need to thrive wherever they are.”

Damon was originally inspired to get into the beverage industry after hearing news of multiple high school athletes in Florida passing away while practicing in high temperatures. Damon worked for years to develop an A-GAME formula that keeps athletes hydrated naturally. A-GAME boasts natural ingredients like honey and sea salt, contains no artificial colorants, and is equipped with eight vital vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates.

“We are excited to welcome A-GAME and Johnny Damon to the Greer’s family,” said Jan Greer Endfinger, Greer’s VP of Marketing. “We have always been leading local supporters of athletes across Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.”

Each participating Greer’s location will stock A-GAME in a variety of flavors including Dragon Fruit Plum, Dragon Fruit Plum Zero, Concord Grape, Concord Grape Zero, Tropical, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade Zero.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

