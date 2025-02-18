Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Industry Report 2025: Opportunities in IoT-enabled Tracking and Monitoring, Blockchain for Transparency and Traceability, Data Analytics and AI-driven Decision-making

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies Enabling Resilient Pharmaceutical Supply Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study aims to review emerging, transformative technology solutions that redesign pharmaceutical supply chain processes and introduce increased resilience, transparency, and responsiveness into the model.



The study answers the following questions:

What are some new challenges big pharma's supply chains must address today? How can emerging technologies help lead the way in transparency and resilience?

How do different technological solutions allow connectivity and communication among important pharmaceutical supply chain stakeholders?

Given the recent global economic shocks, what new technology application strategies can pharmaceutical companies deploy to make their supply chains more responsive and efficient?

How can managers implement supplier synergies with technology companies and pharmaceutical companies benefit from formulating a more solid and integrated model for the pharmaceutical industry's supply chain?

How do the funding, technical readiness, and strategic collaborations of key companies in this field influence the development and potential success of the pharmaceutical supply chain?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Technologies Enabling Resilient Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Introduction

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Harnessing Technology: A New Era in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Manufacturers to Wholesalers

Wholesalers to Pharmacies

Pharmacies to Patients

Emerging Innovation Landscape for the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Key Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Participants

Impact of Stakeholders on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Efficiency

Funding Analysis

Key Partnerships and Acquisitions, 2021-2024

Ensuring Access and Safety in Drug Distribution

Manufacturers to Wholesalers - Outlook

Wholesalers to Pharmacies - Outlook

Pharmacies to Patients - Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT-enabled Tracking and Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain for Enhanced Transparency and Traceability

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics and AI-driven Decision-making

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

