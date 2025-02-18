Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Industry Report 2025: Opportunities in IoT-enabled Tracking and Monitoring, Blockchain for Transparency and Traceability, Data Analytics and AI-driven Decision-making

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies Enabling Resilient Pharmaceutical Supply Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to review emerging, transformative technology solutions that redesign pharmaceutical supply chain processes and introduce increased resilience, transparency, and responsiveness into the model.
The study answers the following questions:
- What are some new challenges big pharma's supply chains must address today? How can emerging technologies help lead the way in transparency and resilience?
- How do different technological solutions allow connectivity and communication among important pharmaceutical supply chain stakeholders?
- Given the recent global economic shocks, what new technology application strategies can pharmaceutical companies deploy to make their supply chains more responsive and efficient?
- How can managers implement supplier synergies with technology companies and pharmaceutical companies benefit from formulating a more solid and integrated model for the pharmaceutical industry's supply chain?
- How do the funding, technical readiness, and strategic collaborations of key companies in this field influence the development and potential success of the pharmaceutical supply chain?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Technologies Enabling Resilient Pharmaceutical Supply Chains
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Introduction
- Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Harnessing Technology: A New Era in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
- Manufacturers to Wholesalers
- Wholesalers to Pharmacies
- Pharmacies to Patients
Emerging Innovation Landscape for the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- Key Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Participants
Impact of Stakeholders on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Efficiency
- Funding Analysis
- Key Partnerships and Acquisitions, 2021-2024
Ensuring Access and Safety in Drug Distribution
- Manufacturers to Wholesalers - Outlook
- Wholesalers to Pharmacies - Outlook
- Pharmacies to Patients - Outlook
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- Growth Opportunity 1: IoT-enabled Tracking and Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain for Enhanced Transparency and Traceability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics and AI-driven Decision-making
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
