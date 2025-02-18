Enterprise Firewall Market Size to Hit USD 34.43 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An enterprise firewall is a security system designed to protect an organization's network from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and data breaches. It acts as a barrier between the internal network and external threats, such as hackers or malicious software, by monitoring and controlling incoming and outgoing traffic based on predefined security rules. Enterprise firewalls are typically more advanced than standard firewalls, offering features like real-time threat detection, deep packet inspection, and advanced filtering capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Escalating number of cyberattacks drivers the global market

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, including ransomware, phishing, and DDoS attacks, targeting businesses of all sizes. These attacks can compromise sensitive data, disrupt operations, and result in significant financial losses. Moreover, the shift to remote work and increased cloud adoption have expanded vulnerabilities, rendering traditional firewalls inadequate. As a result, hybrid and cloud-based firewalls have gained prominence, offering advanced, real-time protection across interconnected digital environments.

For example, in October 2023, UK-based Lyca Mobile fell victim to a cyberattack, which led to unauthorized access to sensitive customer data, including personal details and payment information. Despite prompt mitigation efforts, the breach underscored the urgent need for stronger, more robust cybersecurity solutions.

Growth of small and medium businesses (SMEs) creates tremendous opportunities

Many SMEs face challenges such as limited budgets and a lack of in-house technical expertise, making the adoption of traditional enterprise firewalls difficult. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, there is an increasing need for affordable, user-friendly firewall solutions that are easy to install and manage. Vendors that offer flexible, subscription-based pricing models designed for SME budgets are well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market.

For example, in July 2024, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched a $3 million grant program under its Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Pilot. This initiative provides funding for training, counseling, and tailored security services to help SMEs enhance their cybersecurity defenses.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global enterprise firewall market, driven by the increasing need for high-speed, real-time security solutions. The region has witnessed a surge in ransomware attacks, prompting businesses and government institutions to prioritize robust cybersecurity measures.

The U.S., in particular, dominates the cloud-based firewall market, with large-scale enterprises investing heavily in advanced security solutions to protect critical infrastructure. Stricter government regulations in the region further fuel market growth.

For instance, in December 2024, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Sichuan Silence Information Technology and its employee Guan Tianfeng for compromising tens of thousands of firewalls, including those at U.S. critical infrastructure companies.

Key Highlights

The global enterprise firewall market size was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 14.93 billion in 2025 to reach USD 34.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Firewall Type, the global market is divided into web application firewalls, conventional firewalls, and next-generation firewalls. The web application firewall segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Deployment, the global enterprise firewall market is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Organization Size, the global market is divided into small & medium enterprisesand large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Cisco Systems Juniper Networks Palo Alto Networks Fortinet Inc. Barracuda Networks Inc. Sophos Group Plc. McAfee Dell Inc. Checkpoint Technologies Microsoft Imperva Infinity Labs Others

Recent Developments

In October 2024,CrowdStrike and Fortinet formed a strategic partnership to provide unified cybersecurity solutions, offering joint customers comprehensive protection across endpoints, networks, and applications. By combining CrowdStrike’s endpoint security expertise with Fortinet’s firewall and network security technologies, the collaboration ensures enhanced protection from the endpoint to the firewall.

Market Segmentation

By Firewall Type

Web Application Firewall

Conventional Firewall

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User

Government

Information Technologies

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment and Media

BFSI

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

