Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in Key Industry Conferences

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of key industry conferences.

With the expected commissioning of the Company’s Next Generation Process (“NGP”) Pilot Plant in the third quarter of 2025, Aduro will take advantage of the opportunity to present the unique features of the process and share its plans with key stakeholders. Company representatives will engage with industry leaders to showcase how Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) is transforming plastic recycling by offering scalable, modular solutions that address key challenges in recycling. Aduro will highlight its latest advancements, focusing on how the technology can be configured for various applications in waste plastics. These events will bring together experts in sustainability, waste management, and the circular economy, providing Aduro with a platform to discuss the practical applications of HCT and explore new collaborations to advance sustainable recycling efforts.

29th ICIS World Base Oils and Lubricants Conference

February 12-14, 2025 – London, UK – Eric Appelman

Aduro engaged with industry leaders to discuss sustainable solutions for transforming waste plastics and oils into high-quality base oils and lubricants. The conference provided an opportunity for Aduro to highlight its Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) and its potential to drive efficiency and sustainability in the base oils sector.

Alberta Circular Plastics Day 2025 – Alberta Plastics Recycling Association

March 11, 2025 – Edmonton, Alberta – Eric Appelman & Abe Dyck

Aduro will participate in discussions around Alberta’s approach to Extended Producer Responsibility and the growing role of chemical recycling and waste-to-energy technologies in addressing plastic waste. This event is an opportunity to share how HCT can support Alberta’s recycling goals, align with provincial sustainability strategies, and help scale solutions for managing plastic waste across the region.

2025 CUWP Annual Meeting – Poster Presentation

March 11-13, 2025 – Madison, Wisconsin – Marcus Trygstad

As an industry member, Aduro will present a poster on HCT, showcasing it as a novel new approach in chemical recycling. This presentation aligns with CUWP's mission to provide technical, environmental, and economic information on chemical recycling of plastic wastes, contributing to informed decision-making about new technologies in the field.

2nd Asia Sustainable Plastics Summit 2025

March 27-28, 2025 – Singapore – Eric Appelman

Aduro will showcase its progress in scaling HCT, providing insights into the Company’s role in addressing global plastic waste challenges. As Asia continues to face mounting pressure to manage plastic waste, this summit offers Aduro an opportunity to share its innovative chemical recycling approach and explore potential collaborations with stakeholders in the region to accelerate sustainable solutions for plastic recovery.

11th ICIS World Polyolefins Conference

April 8-9, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Eric Appelman

Aduro will highlight how HCT improves the recycling of polyolefins, a key segment of the plastics industry. With global efforts to tackle plastic waste intensifying, Aduro’s participation will focus on presenting viable, scalable solutions that address challenges in polyolefin recycling and contribute to the circular economy, benefiting both industry players and the environment.

Canadian Circular Economy Summit

April 15-17, 2025 – Montreal, Quebec – Abe Dyck

Aduro, as a member of the Canada Plastics Pact, is participating in this summit to focus on advancing circular economy initiatives and advocate for the role that chemical recycling technologies can play in reducing plastic waste. With a strong focus on policy, collaboration, and innovation, this summit provides a platform for Aduro to share how HCT aligns with Canada’s Circular Economy Action Plan and contributes to the country’s sustainable waste management strategies.

Aduro is excited to showcase the latest advancements in Hydrochemolytic™ Technology, which plays a vital role in the evolution of chemical recycling for waste plastics. Our participation in these conferences offers a valuable opportunity to share insights with industry leaders and academia, emphasize the potential of HCT, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue regarding sustainable solutions for plastic waste. Furthermore, we are eager to arrange meetings with conference participants and industry leaders to explore potential collaborations and further the development of sustainable recycling technologies.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

