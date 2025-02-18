CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the European Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector to 2040: The Future of FCETs - Cleaner Hydrogen and Sustainable Manufacturing

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector, Europe, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of fuel cell electric trucks (FCETs), focusing on hydrogen as a fuel option for the trucking industry in Europe, specifically Germany, France, and Spain. The report analyzes the potential of hydrogen to mitigate life cycle emissions compared to conventional fuels. It explores different methods for producing hydrogen, from grey hydrogen to renewable sources, each with its own carbon footprint.

It highlights the CO2 emissions related to the production of fuel cell vehicles, especially from parts like fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage tanks. The report also compares the total CO2 emissions of FCETs during operation with those of battery electric and diesel trucks. It stresses the need for cleaner hydrogen production methods and improved vehicle manufacturing processes to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the trucking sector. The report concludes by identifying the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET) Industry

Growth Environment: H2 Ecosystem

H2 is the Fuel of the Future

Life Cycle Flow of H2 as a Fuel for FCETs

Different H2 Production Methods

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During H2 Production

Analysis of Major H2 Production Methods

Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - Policies and Targets

Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - Announced Clean H2 Capacities and Consumption

Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) and Key Corridors

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - Spain

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - France

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - Germany

CO2 Emission Trail from H2 Production

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During FECT Manufacturing

Major Components of an FCET

Major FCET Components Impacting the CO2 Emissions Trail - FC Stack, H2 Storage Tank, and Battery

Major CO2 Contributions Within FCET Components

CO2 Emission Trail - FCET Manufacturing

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During FCET Operation - LDT

LDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

LDT Cycles A and H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

LDT Cycles A to H - kg CO2/km

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during FCET Operation - MDT

MDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

MDT Cycles A and H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

MDT Cycles A to H - kg CO2/km

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during FCET Operation - HDT

HDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

HDT Cycle A - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

HDT Cycle H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

HDT Cycle A to H - kg CO2/km

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail Comparison between ICE Vehicles, BEVs, and FCEVs

LDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)

MDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)

HDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: CO2 Emissions Tracking

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic-specific Vertical Integration for Battery and FC Manufacture

Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion

Key Takeaways

Top 3 Takeaways

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

