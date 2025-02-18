CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the European Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector to 2040: The Future of FCETs - Cleaner Hydrogen and Sustainable Manufacturing

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector, Europe, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of fuel cell electric trucks (FCETs), focusing on hydrogen as a fuel option for the trucking industry in Europe, specifically Germany, France, and Spain. The report analyzes the potential of hydrogen to mitigate life cycle emissions compared to conventional fuels. It explores different methods for producing hydrogen, from grey hydrogen to renewable sources, each with its own carbon footprint.
It highlights the CO2 emissions related to the production of fuel cell vehicles, especially from parts like fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage tanks. The report also compares the total CO2 emissions of FCETs during operation with those of battery electric and diesel trucks. It stresses the need for cleaner hydrogen production methods and improved vehicle manufacturing processes to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the trucking sector. The report concludes by identifying the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET) Industry
Growth Environment: H2 Ecosystem
- H2 is the Fuel of the Future
- Life Cycle Flow of H2 as a Fuel for FCETs
- Different H2 Production Methods
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During H2 Production
- Analysis of Major H2 Production Methods
- Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - Policies and Targets
- Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - Announced Clean H2 Capacities and Consumption
- Key Factors Impacting H2 Production Pathway Adoption - European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) and Key Corridors
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - Spain
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - France
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production - Germany
- CO2 Emission Trail from H2 Production
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During FECT Manufacturing
- Major Components of an FCET
- Major FCET Components Impacting the CO2 Emissions Trail - FC Stack, H2 Storage Tank, and Battery
- Major CO2 Contributions Within FCET Components
- CO2 Emission Trail - FCET Manufacturing
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During FCET Operation - LDT
- LDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- LDT Cycles A and H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- LDT Cycles A to H - kg CO2/km
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during FCET Operation - MDT
- MDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- MDT Cycles A and H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- MDT Cycles A to H - kg CO2/km
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during FCET Operation - HDT
- HDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- HDT Cycle A - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- HDT Cycle H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- HDT Cycle A to H - kg CO2/km
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail Comparison between ICE Vehicles, BEVs, and FCEVs
- LDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)
- MDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)
- HDT - ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycles A and H)
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: CO2 Emissions Tracking
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic-specific Vertical Integration for Battery and FC Manufacture
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion
Key Takeaways
- Top 3 Takeaways
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
